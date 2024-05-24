The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 8A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Tight cluster of trees – NYT Mini crossword clues

I doubt anyone guessed this Mini answer right from a blank board.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 24, 2024 06:26 am

If a friend told you they guessed “tight cluster of trees” correctly on their first attempt in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, they’re lying. While there are some common words that could solve this clue, not all of them have five letters. Here’s how to solve it.

Recommended Videos

Tight cluster of trees NYT Mini hints and answer

The additional tips below should put you on the right track to solve “tight cluster of trees” in 8A of today’s Mini. You’re on the right track if you’re already thinking of words like “forest,” though it’s obviously not the solution. Here are some hints:

  1. It’s a small, dense collection of trees.
  2. This term describes a miniature forest or thicket.
  3. It starts with a “C” and sounds like a word for a dead body.

The solution to “tight cluster of trees” in 8A is COPSE.

The fully solved board, including the puzzling 1D and 3D, are in our list of May 24 NYT Mini Crosswords solutions below.

The May 24 NYT Mini board with all solution words filled.
The May 24 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

  • 1A Noodles, e.g. – PASTA
  • 6A Has a lingering soreness – ACHES
  • 7A Use your noodle – THINK
  • 8A Tight cluster of trees – COPSE
  • 9A Sprayed (down) – HOSED

DOWN

  • 1D Cover for threadbare clothing – PATCH
  • 2D Near rhyme (and reason) for “a tissue” – ACHOO
  • 3D Greenpeace vessels – SHIPS
  • 4D Like the atmosphere after a squabble – TENSE
  • 5D “All right, you ___ for it!” – ASKED
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Raise a glass – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 24)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "raise a glass" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Raise a glass – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 24)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 24, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 24, 2024
Read Article Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Raise a glass – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 24)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "raise a glass" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Raise a glass – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 24)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 24, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 24, 2024
Read Article Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 23, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.