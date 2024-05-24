Tight cluster of trees – NYT Mini crossword clues

If a friend told you they guessed “tight cluster of trees” correctly on their first attempt in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, they’re lying. While there are some common words that could solve this clue, not all of them have five letters. Here’s how to solve it.

Tight cluster of trees NYT Mini hints and answer

The additional tips below should put you on the right track to solve “tight cluster of trees” in 8A of today’s Mini. You’re on the right track if you’re already thinking of words like “forest,” though it’s obviously not the solution. Here are some hints:

It’s a small, dense collection of trees. This term describes a miniature forest or thicket. It starts with a “C” and sounds like a word for a dead body.

Click here to reveal the answer The solution to “tight cluster of trees” in 8A is COPSE. Click here to hide

The fully solved board, including the puzzling 1D and 3D, are in our list of May 24 NYT Mini Crosswords solutions below.

The May 24 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

1A Noodles, e.g. – PASTA

Noodles, e.g. – PASTA 6A Has a lingering soreness – ACHES

Has a lingering soreness – ACHES 7A Use your noodle – THINK

Use your noodle – THINK 8A Tight cluster of trees – COPSE

Tight cluster of trees – COPSE 9A Sprayed (down) – HOSED

DOWN

1D Cover for threadbare clothing – PATCH

Cover for threadbare clothing – PATCH 2D Near rhyme (and reason) for “a tissue” – ACHOO

Near rhyme (and reason) for “a tissue” – ACHOO 3D Greenpeace vessels – SHIPS

Greenpeace vessels – SHIPS 4D Like the atmosphere after a squabble – TENSE

Like the atmosphere after a squabble – TENSE 5D “All right, you ___ for it!” – ASKED

