Tight cluster of trees – NYT Mini crossword clues

If a friend told you they guessed “tight cluster of trees” correctly on their first attempt in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, they’re lying. While there are some common words that could solve this clue, not all of them have five letters. Here’s how to solve it.
Recommended Videos
Tight cluster of trees NYT Mini hints and answer
The additional tips below should put you on the right track to solve “tight cluster of trees” in 8A of today’s Mini. You’re on the right track if you’re already thinking of words like “forest,” though it’s obviously not the solution. Here are some hints:
- It’s a small, dense collection of trees.
- This term describes a miniature forest or thicket.
- It starts with a “C” and sounds like a word for a dead body.
The solution to “tight cluster of trees” in 8A is COPSE.Click here to hide
The fully solved board, including the puzzling 1D and 3D, are in our list of May 24 NYT Mini Crosswords solutions below.
ACROSS
- 1A Noodles, e.g. – PASTA
- 6A Has a lingering soreness – ACHES
- 7A Use your noodle – THINK
- 8A Tight cluster of trees – COPSE
- 9A Sprayed (down) – HOSED
DOWN
- 1D Cover for threadbare clothing – PATCH
- 2D Near rhyme (and reason) for “a tissue” – ACHOO
- 3D Greenpeace vessels – SHIPS
- 4D Like the atmosphere after a squabble – TENSE
- 5D “All right, you ___ for it!” – ASKED
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more