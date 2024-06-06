Tidal Treasures Strands NYT hints and answers (June 6)

The challenging part of today’s NYT Strands is realizing that the “tidal treasures” theme is a bit of an overstatement. Your best strategy is to take the theme literally but tone down the “treasures” part.

Recommended Videos

What also helps a lot are the double “O” at the bottom and the “ING” on the bottom left side, which are great for forming non-answer words to unlock hints. I used them to unlock at least two hints, which helped me solve the rest of the puzzle and find the Spangram. If you still need extra tips, I’ve got some for you, below. Let’s start with the Spangram.

“Tidal treasures” Strands Spangram hints and answer

Hint 1: The theme, explained “Tidal treasures” is about objects that are brought to the sand by the waves on a beach. Hint 2: First and last letters The Spangram’s first letter is “B” and the last is “G.” Hint 3: Spangram direction It’s a backwards Spangram that starts on the right column and ends on the left column. “Tidal treasures” Spangram answer Today’s Spangram is “BEACHCOMBING.” It starts from the “B” in the fourth row of the right column and ends on the “G” in the last row of the left column.

“Tidal treasures” Strands word hints and answers

Now that you know the answer words are about objects that tidal waves bring to the shore on a beach and that the Spangram is about looking for objects of value on a beach, you should look for words on the Strands board that name such objects. Here are hints for all today’s answer words, followed by the full answer.

Top left corner word hint A naturally occurring solid aggregate of minerals. Often used in construction. Top right corner word hint A hard, brittle material typically made from silica, used in windows. Left corner word hint The preserved remains or impression of a prehistoric organism, typically embedded in rock and over millions of years. Center left word hint The hard, protective outer layer created by an animal, such as a mollusk, turtle, or crab. Center right word hint Wood that has been washed onto the shore by the action of waves. Bottom right word hint A container, typically made of glass or plastic, with a narrow neck, used for storing liquids.

Here is the solved Strands board for June 6 with all the words in their correct spots. If you want to play more puzzles after finishing this one, check out Strands Unlimited. They are slightly easier than the NYT ones but let you play as much as you want.

“Treasure” is not exactly a word I’d use for driftwood. Screenshot by Dot Esports

BEACHCOMBING (Spangram)

STONE

FOSSIL

SHELL

GLASS

DRIFTWOOD

BOTTLE

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy