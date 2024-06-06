Image with the text 'Strands' in bold at the bottom, an interconnected blue and yellow 'N' logo with white dots above, and the date 'June 6' at the top.
Tidal Treasures Strands NYT hints and answers (June 6)

Today's Strands theme is a bit exaggerated, so take it with a grain of salt.
Jun 6, 2024

The challenging part of today’s NYT Strands is realizing that the “tidal treasures” theme is a bit of an overstatement. Your best strategy is to take the theme literally but tone down the “treasures” part.

What also helps a lot are the double “O” at the bottom and the “ING” on the bottom left side, which are great for forming non-answer words to unlock hints. I used them to unlock at least two hints, which helped me solve the rest of the puzzle and find the Spangram. If you still need extra tips, I’ve got some for you, below. Let’s start with the Spangram.

“Tidal treasures” Strands Spangram hints and answer

Hint 1: The theme, explained

Hint 2: First and last letters

Hint 3: Spangram direction

“Tidal treasures” Spangram answer

“Tidal treasures” Strands word hints and answers

Now that you know the answer words are about objects that tidal waves bring to the shore on a beach and that the Spangram is about looking for objects of value on a beach, you should look for words on the Strands board that name such objects. Here are hints for all today’s answer words, followed by the full answer.

Top left corner word hint

Top right corner word hint

Left corner word hint

Center left word hint

Center right word hint

Bottom right word hint

Here is the solved Strands board for June 6 with all the words in their correct spots. If you want to play more puzzles after finishing this one, check out Strands Unlimited. They are slightly easier than the NYT ones but let you play as much as you want.

"Treasure" is not exactly a word I'd use for driftwood.
  • BEACHCOMBING (Spangram)
  • STONE
  • FOSSIL
  • SHELL
  • GLASS
  • DRIFTWOOD
  • BOTTLE
