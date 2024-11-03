‘Strip on a flip-flop’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Flip-flops are one of the most accessible footwear that you wear and they make your life easier when you just want to wear something comfortable. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Strip on a flip-flop,” which tests your knowledge of this footwear best known for its usage near sandy beaches.

If you can’t get past today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers which will help you to solve the clues in a jiffy.

‘Strip on a flip-flop’ NYT Nov. 3 Mini Crossword hints and answer

It keeps your feet in place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is commonly made from rubber or plastic materials for durability and comfort in beach footwear.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a strip that helps keep flip-flops or sandals on your feet.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "T."

Hint 4: The solution also refers to a type of minimal underwear, which has a narrow strip of fabric at the back.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to eight across in the Nov. 3 New York Times Mini Crossword is “THONG.” The Thong is the narrow strap or strip that goes between the toes and across the top of the foot on a flip-flop sandal. It is used to keep the sandal to your foot by providing you with a good grip, so it’s a crucial part of the design. Some people also call the flip-flops thong sandals.

DID YOU KNOW? The concept of the thong sandal has ancient roots, with evidence of similar footwear dating back to ancient Egypt around 4,000 BC. They were often made from papyrus or leather and used primarily in warm climates.

‘Strip on a flip-flop’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I have to admit, this clue was definitely one of the toughest ones to solve in today’s NYT Crossword. I didn’t know the strip also has its name so I had to solve the crossword. But, the answer Thong usually took my mind to the minimal underwear, which went out of fashion, so it took me a while to understand the answer.

However, if the flip-flops are known as “thong sandals” in your area, you might find it easier than me to answer the clue without any problem. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 3) answers

Across

1A The present — TODAY

The present 6A Its Speedmaster model, worn by Buzz Aldrin, was the first watch on the moon — OMEGA

Its Speedmaster model, worn by Buzz Aldrin, was the first watch on the moon 7A Squiggly Japanese noodles — RAMEN

Squiggly Japanese noodles 8A Strip on a flip-flop — THONG

Strip on a flip-flop 9A What “Eat” represents in the mnemonic “Never Eat Shredded Wheat” — EAST

Down

1D Rich, dense cake — TORTE

Rich, dense cake 2D Midwest city where Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered — OMAHA

Midwest city where Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered 3D Trial versions — DEMOS

Trial versions 4D Literary representative — AGENT

Literary representative 5D Bowen of “Saturday Night Live” — YANG

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games have you hitting a wall, the LA Times and Washington Post can help you to become better at Crosswords. However, you can also try something else with Strands and Spelling Bee, which are good alternatives.

