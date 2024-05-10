Like a rocket – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 10)

Today’s NYT Strands is all about rockets. It’s refreshing to have a theme that’s slightly more literal instead of suggestive after a few days of brainy references and difficult themes. “Like a rocket” will be an easy one if you enjoy all things space.

Tips to play today’s NYT Strands

The best tip I can give you is to remember that Spangrams in NYT Strands are often two-word nouns. If you find one word that is not part of the solution but still feel it should be, see if there is another word you can connect to it to make a longer one.

This is a six-word solution, which means almost every word will be either compound or long. If you still have trouble finding something interesting, just look for any three words to unlock a hint that will guide you in the right direction.

NYT Strands Like a rocket hints (May 10)

When thinking about today’s Strands, I tried to find objects that looked like, acted like, or were part of rockets, like “steel,” which was wrong, and “fuel” and “combustion,” which weren’t in the grid. Instead, I decided to be a bit more literal and think about what rockets do.

You’ll see the solution words take up a lot of space on the board. But don’t take off if you’re struggling. Just remember the theme and look for other words to unlock hints.

NYT Strands Like a rocket Spangram and solutions (May 10)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is SPACEFLIGHT, starting from the “S” in the top left and going down to the “T” in the center of the bottom row. I quickly found “space” in my first attempts, though it still took me some time to get to the “flight” part.

Then, it became clear today’s puzzle is about events that may happen to rockets during flights. While some terms are a bit technical, you can still find them more common ones to narrow down your options.

Here are all the solution words to “Like a rocket” Strands:

SPACEFLIGHT (Spangram)

ORBIT

LAUNCH

REENTRY

ENCOUNTER

SPLASHDOWN

All Like a Rocket answers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can play a new Strands puzzle at midnight in your time zone.

