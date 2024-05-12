The NYT Strands logo with "picture perfect" written on top of it.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Picture Perfect – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 12)

The theme of today's NYT Strands is about true perfection, and the best of the best.
Perfection is the theme of today’s NYT Strands. The May 12 puzzle will get you thinking about a specific kind of thing that is almost flawless or, at least, the best among the best of its kind. The Spangram is what will give it away.

Here’s how to solve the May 12 Strands puzzle.

Tips to play today’s NYT Strands

Today’s NYT Strands is perfect for finding an answer with random guesses, which is how I found my first word when trying to unlock a hint. Initially, I thought the solution had something to do with actual photos or art in some form, but this was only partially correct. As usual, my best tip for you is to remember that Spangrams are usually made of two words, and the Picture Perfect one is no exception. When you find it, you’ll easily complete the board.

NYT Strands Picture perfect hints (May 12)

While you can look for “photo” and “work” like I did, they won’t be the right choices. I thought it was something like “artwork” because “work” was there, but I couldn’t form the word. Instead, a random hit steered me in the right direction.

I recommend you keep “pictures” in mind. When you really understand the theme, what you’ll find will be absolute cinema.

NYT Strands Picture Perfect Spangram and solutions (May 12)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is OSCARWINNERS, starting from the “O” in the bottom row and going up to the “S” in the center of the top row, creating this bottom-up Spangram. This was enough even for someone who doesn’t really watch movies, like myself, to understand that the answers are about finding names of movies that have won the Oscars at some point in history.

Fortunately, even if you’re not a big fan of movies, all the movie names in the answer are common English words, so you could have found any of them with random guesses before. Here’s the full list of answers for the May 12 Strands:

  • OSCARWINNERS (Spangram)
  • CRASH
  • ROCKY
  • PARASITE
  • SPOTLIGHT
  • GLADIATOR
The Strands grid for Picture Perfect with all the solution words.
The best of the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a fresh Strands grid at midnight your time.

Read Article Contexto 602 answer: May 12 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 602 answer: May 12 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 11, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 10 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 10 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 10, 2024
Read Article It’s a date – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 11)
The NYT Strands logo with "It's a date!" written on top of it.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
It’s a date – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 11)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 10, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.