Can you dig it – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 7)

I never thought today’s NYT Strands solution would allow me to put my bachelor’s degree in Chemistry to use. I know this is a hint right off the bat, but it might not be enough for you to find the Spangram and solve the puzzle just yet…

How to play NYT Strands

The best way to play NYT Strands today is to look for three words with four or more letters to fill up the hints bar and get a clearer idea of what the “Can you dig it?” theme really entails. You could try to find the Spangram immediately, knowing that it’s a word, whether simple or compounded, that touches two opposite sides of the board. Remember, it just needs to touch these two sides; it doesn’t necessarily have to start and end on them. Once you find the Spangram, you’ll discover it’s a word that further narrows down the theme, similar to how “SCARYMOVIE” fits “The horror” theme.

NYT Strands Can you dig it hints (May 7)

Initially, I thought today’s NYT Strands was as literal as recent ones, so I began searching for words like “grave” and “hole,” though they were incorrect or not present. Then I realized it was one of the trickier puzzles. I unlocked one hint that almost solved the entire puzzle for me.

You might find a periodic table helpful for this puzzle. I also recommend listening to Metallica or Iron Maiden to set the mood.

NYT Strands Can you dig it Spangram and solutions (May 7)

The May 7 NYT Strands Spangram is “HEAVYMETAL,” beginning with the “H” in the top-left, touching the “T” in the bottom row, and ending with the “L” in the fourth column of the sixth row. This Spangram is unusual because they rarely start or end in the middle, but since it touches opposite sides of the board, it qualifies.

That means all the answers in the grid are heavy metals from the periodic table, which are typically mined from ore deposits—hence the theme. If you’re unfamiliar with them, it’s a good idea to check out a periodic table and focus on the elements in the center. Otherwise, here’s the full list of solutions for today’s puzzle:

HEAVYMETAL (Spangram!)

(Spangram!) GOLD

SILVER

COPPER

ARSENIC

BISMUTH

ANTIMONY

The full list of words. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands board will be available at midnight your time.

