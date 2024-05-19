The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with seven emojis on top of it.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Emojis – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 19)

The difficulty is today's Strands is not about understanding the theme, but about how good your emojis knowledge is.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 19, 2024 03:02 am

It was hard to write this Strands guide without spoiling it a bit in the headline. When the theme is “✨🔥🌹💀🤩👀💐,” it’s tough to believe people have another method to look for help without writing “emoji.”

Recommended Videos

How to play NYT Strands and find the Spangram

Once again, there’s no hidden meaning in today’s NYT Strands theme. At first, I briefly considered it could be a reference to a song or movie, but then I realized the number of emojis in the theme matched the number of non-Spangram words that were part of the solution. That’s when I found the Spangram as the first word.

There’s no way to avoid spoiling that today’s Spangram is EMOJIS, going from the “E” in the fourth row of the left column to the “S” in the fifth row of the right column. I know, you probably wanted more hints first, but there’s no point in beating around the bush this time. Now you know your goal is to discover the name of each of the seven emojis (or emoji? Merriam-Webster says both plurals are correct) in the theme.

I found five of them very easily but then struggled to find just the right name for the other two. Yeah, I’m talking about the sparkling thing and the face with stars for eyes. The answers to their names are below.

The smiling emoji with stars for eyes is called STAR-STRUCK, while the three sparkling things are simply SPARKLES. These are answers you can find in today’s Strands boards.

Full list of answers to the Emoji Strands (May 19):

  • EMOJIS (Spangram)
  • ROSE
  • FIRE
  • EYES
  • SKULL
  • SPARKLES
  • BOUQUET
  • STARSTRUCK
The May 19 Strands solution showing Emojis in yellow as the Spangram.
The May 19 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a new Strands puzzle at midnight in your time zone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Contexto 609 answer: May 19 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 609 answer: May 19 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 18, 2024
Read Article Part of the equation – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 18)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Part of the equation" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Part of the equation – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 18)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 17, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 16 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 16 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Contexto 609 answer: May 19 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 609 answer: May 19 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 18, 2024
Read Article Part of the equation – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 18)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Part of the equation" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Part of the equation – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 18)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 17, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 16 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 16 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 17, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.