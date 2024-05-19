Emojis – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 19)

It was hard to write this Strands guide without spoiling it a bit in the headline. When the theme is “✨🔥🌹💀🤩👀💐,” it’s tough to believe people have another method to look for help without writing “emoji.”

Once again, there’s no hidden meaning in today’s NYT Strands theme. At first, I briefly considered it could be a reference to a song or movie, but then I realized the number of emojis in the theme matched the number of non-Spangram words that were part of the solution. That’s when I found the Spangram as the first word.

There’s no way to avoid spoiling that today’s Spangram is EMOJIS, going from the “E” in the fourth row of the left column to the “S” in the fifth row of the right column. I know, you probably wanted more hints first, but there’s no point in beating around the bush this time. Now you know your goal is to discover the name of each of the seven emojis (or emoji? Merriam-Webster says both plurals are correct) in the theme.

I found five of them very easily but then struggled to find just the right name for the other two. Yeah, I’m talking about the sparkling thing and the face with stars for eyes. The answers to their names are below.

The smiling emoji with stars for eyes is called STAR-STRUCK, while the three sparkling things are simply SPARKLES. These are answers you can find in today’s Strands boards.

Full list of answers to the Emoji Strands (May 19):

EMOJIS (Spangram)

ROSE

FIRE

EYES

SKULL

SPARKLES

BOUQUET

STARSTRUCK

The May 19 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a new Strands puzzle at midnight in your time zone.

