On board – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 14)

Today’s NYT Strands theme is a broad one, just like yesterday, which could make you struggle to find the answers. What really bothered me the most about the “on board” theme is I was convinced I had solved it halfway through, but it was about something else.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to solve the Strands puzzle for May 14.

Tips to play today’s NYT Strands

Solving the May 14 NYT Strands will be way easier if you look for words backwards. Try looking for them starting from the right and going to the left, or from the bottom going up, since five out of the eight solution words follow unusual directions. These words are quite common and part of everyday life, though the Spangram can be unusual for some. Try guessing any three words first to unlock a hint, then use those first words to try to find others that fit the theme.

NYT Strands On board hints (May 14)

My first instinct, and probably that of many others, was to look for objects that were inside a ship or plane. I tried finding both of these words, actually, but they weren’t there, nor were other related ones like “flight” and “ocean”. So, it had to be a different kind of board.

If you’re hungry, you’ll probably get a better idea of what kind of board we’re talking about. Think about what kind of food may go on a wooden board, for example.

NYT Strands On board Spangram and solutions (May 14)

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram is CHARCUTERIE, starting from the “C” in the left column and going all the way to the “E” in the bottom row of the right column. Charcuterie refers to the art of preparing processed meat products, like ham, sausages, and bacon (none of these words are part of the solution).

So, if it’s about a charcuterie board, the answers for the May 14 Strands are about food that goes on such a board, which isn’t restricted to meat. Here is the full list of words to solve the “On board” puzzle:

Great, I’m hungry now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play Strands again at midnight your time, when a new puzzle will be available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more