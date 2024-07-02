What the “spider” actually is in a spider roll NYT Crossword clue answer

The “spider roll” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword can be hard, especially if you don’t like rolls. The clue makes it clear the answer isn’t “spider,” since it’s a four-letter word. You can guess the final answer by solving some easier across clues first that point you in the right direction.

I’ve never had a spider roll before, but it the answer became clear to me after I found a few letters from other crossing answers. Here are a few tips to help you find it, too.

Hints to solve what the “spider” actually is in spider roll Crossword clue

Find some crossing answers first to help you solve that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s a kind of sushi roll.

It’s a kind of sushi roll. Hint 2: It’s called a spider roll because part of it looks like spider legs coming out of the roll.

It’s called a spider roll because part of it looks like spider legs coming out of the roll. Hint 3: It’s related to seafood.

It’s related to seafood. Hint 4: Think of a sea animal we eat that has tiny, long legs like a spider.

If you don’t want to see the final answer yet, stop scrolling now, because I’m about to reveal it.

The answer to the “spider roll” crossword clue is “CRAB.” It’s called a spider roll because the crab legs look like spider legs coming out of the roll. Fortunately, we’re not eating actual spiders in sushi rolls just yet. But hey, you do you. Eat whatever you want, though I doubt many people are brave enough to eat real spiders.

All answers to the July 2 NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re struggling with other clues in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can find a full list of answers below. Please note there are no hints in this section, only the final answers. So, if you want to check some crossing answers for extra help, that’s a good idea. Otherwise, you can skip to the next section.

ACROSS

1A "Yes, ___!" (chorus from a group of line cooks) – CHEF

5A Lover of the club music scene – RAVER

7A "Humble" home – ABODE

8A They can't stand up by themselves because they're "two-tired," in an old groaner – BIKES

9A It is written – TEXT

DOWN

1D What the "spider" actually is in a spider roll – CRAB

2D Nun's outfit – HABIT

3D Bring to mind – EVOKE

4D UPS competitor – FEDEX

6D Take a breather – REST

How to play more Mini Crosswords

You can play more NYT Mini Crosswords tomorrow at 2am CT, which is the next morning, unless you’re up late. You can also play mini crosswords from other newspapers like the LA Times and the Washington Post. They are different, original, small 5×5 puzzles. They are worth your time and offer a challenging experience, especially in the morning when you’re still warming up your brain.

If you’re a fan of spider rolls, let us know in the comments section below how they taste, because I’m curious—but not curious enough to order one soon.

