Social influence – NYT Mini crossword clue answer May 29 2024

The May 29 NYT Mini crossword clue "Social influence" can be tricky if you're not that into social media.
Published: May 29, 2024 06:21 am

The “social influence” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword refers to a common online influence. I figured it out when I thought of popular streamers and players who thrive on internet fame. Here are some hints to help you with this part of the May 29, 2024 puzzle.

Social influence NYT Mini hints and answer

Hint 1: Meaning

Hint 2: First and last letters

Hint 3: Anagram

Hint 4: Sounds like…

The answer to “social influence” in 4A is CLOUT.

All answers to the NYT Mini Crossword of May 29, 2024

ACROSS

  • 1A Business whose hires usually work out – GYM
  • 4A Social influence – CLOUT
  • 6A Difficult item for a mover – COUCH
  • 7A Defeat soundly, in slang – SMOKE
  • 8A View from an airplane window – SKY

DOWN

  • 1D Latches (onto) – GLOMS
  • 2D “Everything good?” – YOUOK
  • 3D Full of mud and gunk – MUCKY
  • 4D Includes on an email, for short – CCS
  • 5D “___ nerve!” – THE

I solved it! What’s next?

If you want to play past Mini Crossword puzzles, you can do so via the New York Times puzzles archive if you’re a subscriber. Otherwise, you can try the LA Times Mini or the Daily Mini on Washington Post.

If you want more of the NYT Mini, you’ll have to wait until 9pm CT today for access to tomorrow’s puzzle. Changing your device’s date and time to the next day won’t unlock the puzzle.

If you’re looking for a bigger challenge, you can also take on full-sized crosswords available on various websites. The New York Times Crossword, however, is locked behind a subscription. You can find a free syndicated version in several other newspapers online. This simply means it’s a puzzle the NYT released five to six weeks ago to its subscribers. If you haven’t solved it yet, it’s still a fresh new puzzle for you, and that’s what really matters.

