‘Rich, dense cake’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Are you a big fan of scrumptious desserts that are perfect to bring a sweet end to your meal? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Rich, dense cake,” which asks you to name a dessert that is a popular choice in European bakeries.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues hold you up, you can use our hints and answers to find the answer and push you over the finish line.

‘Rich, dense cake’ NYT Nov. 3 Mini Crossword hints and answer

It’s so smooth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is commonly associated with Austrian and German baking traditions.

It starts with the letter “T.” Hint 4: The solution is a cake that often features layers of filling, like cream or fruit preserves, and is made with ground nuts or breadcrumbs instead of flour.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one down in the Nov. 3 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TORTE.” It is a type of cake that is known for being rich and dense, often made with little to no flour. Due to that way of preparation, they typically have a heavy texture. They are often layered with creams, jams, or mousses, which adds to their richness and fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? While most tortes are sweet, there are also savory versions, often made with layers of vegetables or meats, especially in certain European cuisines.

‘Rich, dense cake’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I’ve always had a sweet tooth for desserts and they’re a great way to end your meal on a happy note. So, when I read a “rich, dense cake” it was a no-brainer for me to guess it’s a chocolate rorte that just melts in your mouth due to its unique texture. However, if you’re someone who avoids sweet food, then it might be hard for you to guess the cake. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 3) answers

Across

1A The present — TODAY

The present 6A Its Speedmaster model, worn by Buzz Aldrin, was the first watch on the moon — OMEGA

Its Speedmaster model, worn by Buzz Aldrin, was the first watch on the moon 7A Squiggly Japanese noodles — RAMEN

Squiggly Japanese noodles 8A Strip on a flip-flop — THONG

Strip on a flip-flop 9A What “Eat” represents in the mnemonic “Never Eat Shredded Wheat” — EAST

Down

1D Rich, dense cake — TORTE

Rich, dense cake 2D Midwest city where Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered — OMAHA

Midwest city where Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered 3D Trial versions — DEMOS

Trial versions 4D Literary representative — AGENT

Literary representative 5D Bowen of “Saturday Night Live” — YANG

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a tough hill to climb, the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles will help you increase your word knowledge. However, you can give a shot to Strands and Spelling Bee to enhance your vocabulary.

