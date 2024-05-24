Raise a glass – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 24)

The answers and Spangram of today’s Strands theme “raise a glass” are what the recent “at the bar” puzzle should have been, in my opinion. All words on the board are about drinks you serve in a glass, so if you enjoy liquor, this one’s easy.

Recommended Videos

How to play NYT Strands and find the Spangram

Taking today’s Strands theme literally will quickly lead you to the Spangram and all the answer words. If the first thing that comes to mind is a toast, you’re on the right track. Here are extra hints to help you solve the board:

Think of refreshing drinks often enjoyed at social gatherings. These beverages are typically mixed with spirits and served in bars. The Spangram is the plural form of the name of this type of drink.

Click here to reveal today’s Spangram! MAY 24 SPANGRAM The “raise a glass” Spangram is COCKTAILS. It starts from the “C” in the top row and goes all the way down through the middle to the “S” in the bottom row. This means all the answer words in today’s Strands are names of cocktails, such as Cosmopolitan and Bloody Mary—though these are not part of the solution. Hide Spangram

For additional hints on the cocktails on the board, here are tips to solve the May 24 puzzle. You’ll also find the full list of answers and a complete Strands board after the hints below:

An Italian aperitif with Prosecco, bitter liqueur, and soda water.

A Mexican cocktail made with tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, often served with a salted rim.

A Cuban drink made with rum, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Full list of words in Raise a glass Strands (May 24):

COCKTAILS (Spangram)

SOUR

SPRITZ

GIMLET

MOJITO

DAIQUIRI

MARGARITA

The May 24 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands puzzle will be live at midnight in your timezone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more