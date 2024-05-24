The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "raise a glass" written in white.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Raise a glass – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 24)

We now have the true "at the bar" NYT Strands puzzle.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 24, 2024 01:42 am

The answers and Spangram of today’s Strands theme “raise a glass” are what the recent “at the bar” puzzle should have been, in my opinion. All words on the board are about drinks you serve in a glass, so if you enjoy liquor, this one’s easy.

Recommended Videos

How to play NYT Strands and find the Spangram

Taking today’s Strands theme literally will quickly lead you to the Spangram and all the answer words. If the first thing that comes to mind is a toast, you’re on the right track. Here are extra hints to help you solve the board:

  1. Think of refreshing drinks often enjoyed at social gatherings.
  2. These beverages are typically mixed with spirits and served in bars.
  3. The Spangram is the plural form of the name of this type of drink.
MAY 24 SPANGRAM

The “raise a glass” Spangram is COCKTAILS. It starts from the “C” in the top row and goes all the way down through the middle to the “S” in the bottom row. This means all the answer words in today’s Strands are names of cocktails, such as Cosmopolitan and Bloody Mary—though these are not part of the solution.

For additional hints on the cocktails on the board, here are tips to solve the May 24 puzzle. You’ll also find the full list of answers and a complete Strands board after the hints below:

  • An Italian aperitif with Prosecco, bitter liqueur, and soda water.
  • A Mexican cocktail made with tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, often served with a salted rim.
  • A Cuban drink made with rum, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Full list of words in Raise a glass Strands (May 24):

  • COCKTAILS (Spangram)
  • SOUR
  • SPRITZ
  • GIMLET
  • MOJITO
  • DAIQUIRI
  • MARGARITA
The May 24 Strands solution showing COCKTAILS in yellow as the Spangram.
The May 24 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands puzzle will be live at midnight in your timezone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 24, 2024
Read Article Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 23, 2024
Read Article Language lover – NYT Mini crossword clues
The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 9A.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Language lover – NYT Mini crossword clues
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 23 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 24, 2024
Read Article Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 614 answer: May 24 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 23, 2024
Read Article Language lover – NYT Mini crossword clues
The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 9A.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Language lover – NYT Mini crossword clues
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 23, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.