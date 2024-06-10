Image with the text 'Strands' in bold at the bottom, an interconnected blue and yellow 'N' logo with white dots above, and the date 'June 10' at the top.
Print edition Strands NYT hints and answers (June 10)

It's the kind of Strands puzzle where finding the Spangram is easier than the answers.
Today’s Strands puzzle is easier the older you are. My millennial friends might find the “print edition” theme a bit challenging, while younger people will struggle a lot. On the other hand, older folks will likely crush it once they find the Spangram.

I’m not giving anything away just yet. It’s just that many people don’t buy anything in print edition these days, even books. If you’re this kind of person, take it slow and find some hints on the board first to get a better idea of how to solve it. Or, just follow some of my tips below and get to the answers.

Print edition Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 10)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction

Hint 2: First and last letters

Hint 3: Meaning

Print edition Spangram answer

Print edition Strands word hints and final solution

What’s more meta than a newspaper making a game about newspapers? Anyway, you now know the theme is about the print edition of a newspaper. Since the Spangram is singular and not plural, it’s a hint that you shouldn’t look for the names of publications, like New York Times or Wall Street Journal. Instead, you need to find the names of elements that make up a print edition newspaper. Here are some hints.

What’s part of a print edition newspaper

Here’s the full answer for the “print edition” Strands of June 10 with all words in their right placements:

The solved puzzle for the Print Edition Strands with NEWSPAPER highlighted in yellow.
It’s hard to get your hands on a print newspaper these days. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • NEWSPAPER (Spangram)
  • FOLD
  • FOLIO
  • PAGE
  • BYLINE
  • COLUMN
  • CAPTION
  • ARTICLE
