Print edition Strands NYT hints and answers (June 10)

Today’s Strands puzzle is easier the older you are. My millennial friends might find the “print edition” theme a bit challenging, while younger people will struggle a lot. On the other hand, older folks will likely crush it once they find the Spangram.

I’m not giving anything away just yet. It’s just that many people don’t buy anything in print edition these days, even books. If you’re this kind of person, take it slow and find some hints on the board first to get a better idea of how to solve it. Or, just follow some of my tips below and get to the answers.

Print edition Strands Spangram hints and answer (June 10)

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction The Spangram goes from top to bottom, with the first letter close to the center. Hint 2: First and last letters The Spangram’s first letter is “N” and the last letter is “E.” Hint 3: Meaning The printed version of a publication typically issued daily or weekly, containing news, articles, advertisements. Print edition Spangram answer The June 10 Spangram is “NEWSPAPER.” It starts from the “N” in the top row and ends on the “R” in the last row.

Print edition Strands word hints and final solution

What’s more meta than a newspaper making a game about newspapers? Anyway, you now know the theme is about the print edition of a newspaper. Since the Spangram is singular and not plural, it’s a hint that you shouldn’t look for the names of publications, like New York Times or Wall Street Journal. Instead, you need to find the names of elements that make up a print edition newspaper. Here are some hints.

What’s part of a print edition newspaper All six words below are part of a newspaper, but you only find three in today’s Strands answers. Try and guess which. ARTICLE

EDITORIAL

PAGE

BYLINE

SIDEBAR

MASTHEAD

Here’s the full answer for the “print edition” Strands of June 10 with all words in their right placements:

It’s hard to get your hands on a print newspaper these days. Screenshot by Dot Esports

NEWSPAPER (Spangram)

FOLD

FOLIO

PAGE

BYLINE

COLUMN

CAPTION

ARTICLE

