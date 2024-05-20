Pretty good grade – NYT Mini crossword clues

One of the clues of the May 20 NYT Mini Crossword is “pretty good grade” in 7A. That’s a lengthy five-letter answer for a school grade, which are usually single letters like A, B, and C. But it really is about school grades, just one with a small addition.

Pretty good grade NYT Mini hints and answer

If the standard school grades aren’t long enough to fit the five-square solution in today’s Mini, we need to think of something to add next to it. The solution may look especially odd if you solved 1D and 2D first, but here are some hints and reminders to get you back on track:

The best school grades are A and B.

You don’t need to spell out any letters in the answer.

Part of the solution is a symbol that may come after a grade to show it’s slightly better than usual.

The solution to “pretty good grade” in 7A is BPLUS. If you’re struggling to guess the other answers, you can find the full list of May 20 Mini solutions below.

The May 20 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

1A Rockin’ tunes, informally – JAMS

Rockin’ tunes, informally – JAMS 5A Hello or goodbye, island-style – ALOHA

Hello or goodbye, island-style – ALOHA 7A Pretty good grade – BPLUS

Pretty good grade – BPLUS 8A “Love ___,” B-52s song that’s a hit at karaoke night – SHACK

“Love ___,” B-52s song that’s a hit at karaoke night – SHACK 9A “Lost” treasure sought by Indiana Jones – ARK

DOWN

1D Quick punches – JABS

Quick punches – JABS 2D Omega’s opposite – ALPHA

Omega’s opposite – ALPHA 3D Any of your wisdom teeth, e.g. – MOLAR

Any of your wisdom teeth, e.g. – MOLAR 4D Prepare, as oysters or corn on the cob – SHUCK

Prepare, as oysters or corn on the cob – SHUCK 6D Put in a request – ASK

