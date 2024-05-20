The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 7A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Pretty good grade – NYT Mini crossword clues

This NYT Mini crosswords clue is about a grade that's really, really close to the best you can get.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 20, 2024 11:49 am

One of the clues of the May 20 NYT Mini Crossword is “pretty good grade” in 7A. That’s a lengthy five-letter answer for a school grade, which are usually single letters like A, B, and C. But it really is about school grades, just one with a small addition.

Recommended Videos

Pretty good grade NYT Mini hints and answer

If the standard school grades aren’t long enough to fit the five-square solution in today’s Mini, we need to think of something to add next to it. The solution may look especially odd if you solved 1D and 2D first, but here are some hints and reminders to get you back on track:

  • The best school grades are A and B.
  • You don’t need to spell out any letters in the answer.
  • Part of the solution is a symbol that may come after a grade to show it’s slightly better than usual.

The solution to “pretty good grade” in 7A is BPLUS. If you’re struggling to guess the other answers, you can find the full list of May 20 Mini solutions below.

The May 20 NYT Mini board with all solution words filled.
The May 20 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

  • 1A Rockin’ tunes, informally – JAMS
  • 5A Hello or goodbye, island-style – ALOHA
  • 7A Pretty good grade – BPLUS
  • 8A “Love ___,” B-52s song that’s a hit at karaoke night – SHACK
  • 9A “Lost” treasure sought by Indiana Jones – ARK

DOWN

  • 1D Quick punches – JABS
  • 2D Omega’s opposite – ALPHA
  • 3D Any of your wisdom teeth, e.g. – MOLAR
  • 4D Prepare, as oysters or corn on the cob – SHUCK
  • 6D Put in a request – ASK

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Fowl fairy tale – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 20)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Fowl fairy tale" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Fowl fairy tale – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 20)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 20, 2024
Read Article Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 20, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fowl fairy tale – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 20)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Fowl fairy tale" written in white.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Fowl fairy tale – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 20)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 20, 2024
Read Article Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 20, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 20, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.