Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture showing the Precipitous clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Precipitous’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

We have the answer to the “Precipitous” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. 
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Oct 13, 2024 09:30 am

Have you ever done trekking? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Precipitous,” asks you to find a word that will be the toughest challenge for you to overcome while you climb mountains and treat yourself to an amazing view.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are making your head spin then you can use our hints and answers below to beat the puzzle easily.

‘Precipitous’ NYT Oct. 13 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Precipitous clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Hard Climb. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is often used for a hill or slope that is hard to climb because of its angle.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution describes the process of letting tea leaves sit in hot water to brew.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.” 
  • Hint 4: The solution can also refer to something being high in cost.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to four down in the Oct. 13 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STEEP.” The word Precipitous means something that is very steep, leading you directly to the answer by using a simple synonym for the clue.

DID YOU KNOW?

The word Steep comes from the Old English word stēap, meaning high or lofty.

‘Precipitous’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

While the word precipitous is not a very commonly used word, steep, on the other hand, is used by everyone in daily conversations. I had to solve my way through the puzzle to get the answer, and I instantly understood the word steep is the answer by unraveling the first two letters. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 13) answers

Across

  • 1A Besties—PALS
  • 5A Payment option that might prompt a PIN—DEBIT
  • 6A Hacienda brick material—ADOBE
  • 7A Daughter of los abuelos, sister of los tios—MADRE
  • 8A “Look before you ___”—LEAP

Down

  • 1D What it’s harder to do on an exercise bike when you increase the resistance—PEDAL
  • 2D “Humble” home—ABODE
  • 3D Astrological sign of October—LIBRA
  • 4D Precipitous—STEEP
  • 5D Beaver’s big project—DAM

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini word games are testing your patience, you can challenge yourself with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. However, if you’re done with crosswords, you can try your hand at something fresh, like Strands and Spelling Bee

