‘Precipitous’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Have you ever done trekking? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Precipitous,” asks you to find a word that will be the toughest challenge for you to overcome while you climb mountains and treat yourself to an amazing view.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are making your head spin then you can use our hints and answers below to beat the puzzle easily.
‘Precipitous’ NYT Oct. 13 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is often used for a hill or slope that is hard to climb because of its angle.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution describes the process of letting tea leaves sit in hot water to brew.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “S.”
- Hint 4: The solution can also refer to something being high in cost.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to four down in the Oct. 13 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STEEP.” The word Precipitous means something that is very steep, leading you directly to the answer by using a simple synonym for the clue.
The word Steep comes from the Old English word stēap, meaning high or lofty.
‘Precipitous’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
While the word precipitous is not a very commonly used word, steep, on the other hand, is used by everyone in daily conversations. I had to solve my way through the puzzle to get the answer, and I instantly understood the word steep is the answer by unraveling the first two letters. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 13) answers
Across
- 1A Besties—PALS
- 5A Payment option that might prompt a PIN—DEBIT
- 6A Hacienda brick material—ADOBE
- 7A Daughter of los abuelos, sister of los tios—MADRE
- 8A “Look before you ___”—LEAP
Down
- 1D What it’s harder to do on an exercise bike when you increase the resistance—PEDAL
- 2D “Humble” home—ABODE
- 3D Astrological sign of October—LIBRA
- 4D Precipitous—STEEP
- 5D Beaver’s big project—DAM
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
Published: Oct 13, 2024 09:30 am