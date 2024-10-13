‘Precipitous’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Have you ever done trekking? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Precipitous,” asks you to find a word that will be the toughest challenge for you to overcome while you climb mountains and treat yourself to an amazing view.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are making your head spin then you can use our hints and answers below to beat the puzzle easily.

‘Precipitous’ NYT Oct. 13 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Hard Climb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is often used for a hill or slope that is hard to climb because of its angle.

Hint 2: The five-letter solution describes the process of letting tea leaves sit in hot water to brew.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "S."

Hint 4: The solution can also refer to something being high in cost.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to four down in the Oct. 13 New York Times Mini Crossword is “STEEP.” The word Precipitous means something that is very steep, leading you directly to the answer by using a simple synonym for the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? The word Steep comes from the Old English word stēap, meaning high or lofty.

‘Precipitous’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

While the word precipitous is not a very commonly used word, steep, on the other hand, is used by everyone in daily conversations. I had to solve my way through the puzzle to get the answer, and I instantly understood the word steep is the answer by unraveling the first two letters. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 13) answers

Across

1A Besties —PALS

Besties 5A Payment option that might prompt a PIN —DEBIT

Payment option that might prompt a PIN 6A Hacienda brick material —ADOBE

Hacienda brick material 7A Daughter of los abuelos, sister of los tios —MADRE

Daughter of los abuelos, sister of los tios 8A “Look before you ___”—LEAP

Down

1D What it’s harder to do on an exercise bike when you increase the resistance —PEDAL

What it’s harder to do on an exercise bike when you increase the resistance 2D “Humble” home —ABODE

“Humble” home 3D Astrological sign of October —LIBRA

Astrological sign of October 4D Precipitous —STEEP

Precipitous 5D Beaver’s big project—DAM

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini word games are testing your patience, you can challenge yourself with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. However, if you’re done with crosswords, you can try your hand at something fresh, like Strands and Spelling Bee.

