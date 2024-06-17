Picking up the pieces NYT Strands hints and answers

The June 17 Strands puzzle, “picking up the pieces,” has a pun theme like many others before. The puzzle author uses wordplay to lead you to the theme instead of giving an obvious hint. If you’re a hobbyist, you might figure out the Spangram with just one tip.

Recommended Videos

Our guide will give you hints to solve today’s Strands starting from the Spangram, so you don’t have to use the built-in hints system. If finding the Spangram doesn’t help you find every answer, this guide also has the full list of solution words in their exact spots. Here’s how you can solve today’s “picking up the pieces” Strands.

Picking up the pieces Strands Spangram hints

Touch or click the boxes below to reveal the hints.

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction Today’s Spangram starts in the bottom row and ends in the top row, making it a bottom-up Spangram.

Hint 2: First and last letters The first Spangram letter is “B” and the last is “S.”

Hint 3: Meaning Games played on a board.

Picking up the pieces Spangram answer The “picking up the pieces” Spangram is “BOARDGAMES.” It starts from the “B” in the last row and ends on the “S” in the top row.

Picking up the pieces Strands answers

Now that you know today’s Strands is about board games and player pieces, it gets easier to guess and find the right words. You don’t have to be a board game expert to solve the puzzle. All the answers are names of classic board games that you likely played with friends and family at some point. Here are some hints to get you on the right track:

Top left : A real estate trading game where players buy, sell, and trade properties to bankrupt their opponents by collecting rent.

: A real estate trading game where players buy, sell, and trade properties to bankrupt their opponents by collecting rent. Top right : A murder mystery game where players deduce the murderer, weapon, and location through strategic questioning.

: A murder mystery game where players deduce the murderer, weapon, and location through strategic questioning. Center left : A strategy game where players conquer territories and continents through strategic movement and combat to control the world.

: A strategy game where players conquer territories and continents through strategic movement and combat to control the world. Center right : A race game where players move pawns around the board to get all their pawns home while sending opponents back to the start.

: A race game where players move pawns around the board to get all their pawns home while sending opponents back to the start. Bottom left : A race game where players move pieces based on the roll of a die in a “Pop-O-Matic” bubble, aiming to get all pieces to the finish first.

: A race game where players move pieces based on the roll of a die in a “Pop-O-Matic” bubble, aiming to get all pieces to the finish first. Bottom right: A two-player game where players hide their fleet on a grid and take turns guessing coordinates to sink each other’s ships.

Here are all the answers to “picking up the pieces” with all words in their exact spots.

These games are super fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

BOARDGAMES (Spangram)

MONOPOLY

CLUE

SORRY

BATTLESHIP

TROUBLE

RISK

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy