The NYT strands logo with 'Picking up the pieces' written above it.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Picking up the pieces NYT Strands hints and answers

Today's Strands will make you mix up your hobbies.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jun 17, 2024 07:01 am

The June 17 Strands puzzle, “picking up the pieces,” has a pun theme like many others before. The puzzle author uses wordplay to lead you to the theme instead of giving an obvious hint. If you’re a hobbyist, you might figure out the Spangram with just one tip.

Our guide will give you hints to solve today’s Strands starting from the Spangram, so you don’t have to use the built-in hints system. If finding the Spangram doesn’t help you find every answer, this guide also has the full list of solution words in their exact spots. Here’s how you can solve today’s “picking up the pieces” Strands.

Picking up the pieces Strands Spangram hints

Touch or click the boxes below to reveal the hints.

Hint 1: Spangram location and direction

Today’s Spangram starts in the bottom row and ends in the top row, making it a bottom-up Spangram.

Hint 2: First and last letters

The first Spangram letter is “B” and the last is “S.”

Hint 3: Meaning

Games played on a board.

Picking up the pieces Spangram answer

The “picking up the pieces” Spangram is “BOARDGAMES.” It starts from the “B” in the last row and ends on the “S” in the top row.

Picking up the pieces Strands answers

Now that you know today’s Strands is about board games and player pieces, it gets easier to guess and find the right words. You don’t have to be a board game expert to solve the puzzle. All the answers are names of classic board games that you likely played with friends and family at some point. Here are some hints to get you on the right track:

  • Top left: A real estate trading game where players buy, sell, and trade properties to bankrupt their opponents by collecting rent.
  • Top right: A murder mystery game where players deduce the murderer, weapon, and location through strategic questioning.
  • Center left: A strategy game where players conquer territories and continents through strategic movement and combat to control the world.
  • Center right: A race game where players move pawns around the board to get all their pawns home while sending opponents back to the start.
  • Bottom left: A race game where players move pieces based on the roll of a die in a “Pop-O-Matic” bubble, aiming to get all pieces to the finish first.
  • Bottom right: A two-player game where players hide their fleet on a grid and take turns guessing coordinates to sink each other’s ships.

Here are all the answers to “picking up the pieces” with all words in their exact spots.

A solved Strands board with a highlight on the center word, the Spangram, in yellow.
These games are super fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • BOARDGAMES (Spangram)
  • MONOPOLY
  • CLUE
  • SORRY
  • BATTLESHIP
  • TROUBLE
  • RISK
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.