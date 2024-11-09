‘Persona non grata’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Are you familiar with Latin words and their usage in the world of international diplomacy? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Persona non grata,” which asks you to find the word to describe a person who is not welcomed in a country.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues feel like a challenge, you can use our hints and answers to easily solve the word puzzle.

‘Persona non grata’ NYT Nov. 9 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Not welcome anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer refers to a term referring to members of the lowest caste in southern India.

The answer refers to a term referring to members of the lowest caste in southern India. Hint 2: The six-letter solution refers to someone excluded or rejected by society.

The six-letter solution refers to someone excluded or rejected by society. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “P.”

It starts with the letter “P.” Hint 4: The solution resembles synonyms such as outcast and untouchable.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to six down in the Nov. 9 New York Times Mini Crossword is “PARIAH.” According to Merriam-Webster, the word Pariah refers to someone who is “despised or rejected,” which fits perfectly with the clue, which is in Latin. The phrase is commonly mostly used in diplomacy and international relations.

DID YOU KNOW? The word pariah comes from the Tamil word paraiyar, originally referring to a specific group in southern India who were drummers by profession. Their name comes from parai, the large ceremonial drum they played. Over time, the name was applied more broadly to describe marginalized or outcasts from the main social structure.

‘Persona non grata’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The most formal and frequent use of the Latin phrase “persona non grata” occurs when a government declares a foreign diplomat unwelcome in its country. I follow international relations so I am aware of what the phrase means. However, I wasn’t aware of the word “pariah,” which also refers to these outcasts in a way, and that it actually originates from southern India.

I had to solve my way through the crossword to find the answer, and I won’t be surprised if you had to do the same to complete today’s NYT crossword. So, I’d give it a five out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 9) answers

Across

1A Car puller in San Francisco — CABLE

Car puller in San Francisco 6A Did a sommelier’s duty — POURED

Did a sommelier’s duty 7A Darts or trivia — BAR GAME

Darts or trivia 8A Outrage — IRE

Outrage 9A Maria ___ Trapp in “The Sound of Music” — VON

Maria ___ Trapp in “The Sound of Music” 10A She’s purrty darn cute! — KITTEN

She’s purrty darn cute! 12A Dining destination — EATERY

Dining destination 13A Like a good picnic spot or a bad business deal — SHADY

Down

1D Civil rights leader ___ Scott King — CORETTA

Civil rights leader ___ Scott King 2D Third-quarter month: Abbr. — AUG

Third-quarter month: Abbr. 3D Heroic attribute — BRAVERY

Heroic attribute 4D Like some citrus-imbued water — LEMONY

Like some citrus-imbued water 5D Garden in Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” — EDEN

Garden in Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” 6D Persona non grata — PARIAH

Persona non grata 7D Two-wheelers — BIKES

Two-wheelers 11D One of two “excellent” adventurers of film — TED

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games test your patience, you can flex your brain muscles with the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles. You can also try something other than traditional crosswords like Strands and Spelling Bee to enhance your vocabulary.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy