NYT Strands Beyond Nashville hints, Spangram, and answers for Sunday (May 26)

The Spangram and answers to today’s Strands puzzle “Beyond Nashville” are a reference to a specific part of U.S. culture that people all around the world have certainly had contact with. Here are some hints to slowly put your guesses on the right track.
Today’s NYT Strands Spangram hints and answer
They are popular figures in a genre of music known for its storytelling and twangy sound.Hide
These people are famous for singing about rural life, love, and heartache.show less
They shine in the world of country music and are often called “stars.”Hide
If that’s not enough for you, I can also tell you today’s Spangram starts from the “C” in the top row and ends in the “S” in the bottom row, fifth column. To see the final answer, click the text below.
The May 26 Spangram for “Beyond Nashville” Strands is “COUNTRYSTARS”.
Today’s NYT Strands answer words hints
All answers are the last names of famous country artists. My hints will instead be references to related objects and nouns when it makes sense.
- Word 1 hint: Also a noun for a raised area of land.
- Word 2 hint: You may use this to pay for things.
- Word 3 hint: What happens quickly.
- Word 4 hint: The bestselling female artist in country music history.
- Word 5 hint: What relates to a city.
- Word 6 hint: The artist with the most Diamond albums in history.
- Word 7 hint: Multi-award-winning artist who also wrote songs for Pixar’s Cars.
Today’s NYT Strands full list of answers
The answers to the Sunday NYT Strands (May 26) are:
- COUNTRYSTARS (Spangram)
- HILL
- CASH
- SWIFT
- TWAIN
- URBAN
- BROOKS
- PAISLEY