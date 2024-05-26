The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Beyond Nashville" written in white.
Word Games

NYT Strands Beyond Nashville hints, Spangram, and answers for Sunday (May 26)

Today's Strands and Spangram will take you home. To the place you belong.
Bhernardo Viana
May 26, 2024

The Spangram and answers to today’s Strands puzzle “Beyond Nashville” are a reference to a specific part of U.S. culture that people all around the world have certainly had contact with. Here are some hints to slowly put your guesses on the right track.

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram hints and answer

They are popular figures in a genre of music known for its storytelling and twangy sound.

These people are famous for singing about rural life, love, and heartache.

They shine in the world of country music and are often called “stars.”

If that’s not enough for you, I can also tell you today’s Spangram starts from the “C” in the top row and ends in the “S” in the bottom row, fifth column. To see the final answer, click the text below.

MAy 26 SPangram

The May 26 Spangram for “Beyond Nashville” Strands is “COUNTRYSTARS”.

Today’s NYT Strands answer words hints

All answers are the last names of famous country artists. My hints will instead be references to related objects and nouns when it makes sense.

  • Word 1 hint: Also a noun for a raised area of land.
  • Word 2 hint: You may use this to pay for things.
  • Word 3 hint: What happens quickly.
  • Word 4 hint: The bestselling female artist in country music history.
  • Word 5 hint: What relates to a city.
  • Word 6 hint: The artist with the most Diamond albums in history.
  • Word 7 hint: Multi-award-winning artist who also wrote songs for Pixar’s Cars.

Today’s NYT Strands full list of answers

The May 26 Strands solution showing COUNTRYSTARS in yellow as the Spangram.
The May 26 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answers to the Sunday NYT Strands (May 26) are:

  • COUNTRYSTARS (Spangram)
  • HILL
  • CASH
  • SWIFT
  • TWAIN
  • URBAN
  • BROOKS
  • PAISLEY
