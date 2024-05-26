NYT Strands Beyond Nashville hints, Spangram, and answers for Sunday (May 26)

The Spangram and answers to today’s Strands puzzle “Beyond Nashville” are a reference to a specific part of U.S. culture that people all around the world have certainly had contact with. Here are some hints to slowly put your guesses on the right track.

Today’s NYT Strands Spangram hints and answer

Click for Hint 1 They are popular figures in a genre of music known for its storytelling and twangy sound. Hide

Click for Hint 2 These people are famous for singing about rural life, love, and heartache. show less

Click for Hint 3 They shine in the world of country music and are often called “stars.” Hide

If that’s not enough for you, I can also tell you today’s Spangram starts from the “C” in the top row and ends in the “S” in the bottom row, fifth column. To see the final answer, click the text below.

Click to reveal today’s Spangram MAy 26 SPangram The May 26 Spangram for “Beyond Nashville” Strands is “COUNTRYSTARS”. Hide

Today’s NYT Strands answer words hints

All answers are the last names of famous country artists. My hints will instead be references to related objects and nouns when it makes sense.

Word 1 hint: Also a noun for a raised area of land.

Also a noun for a raised area of land. Word 2 hint: You may use this to pay for things.

You may use this to pay for things. Word 3 hint: What happens quickly.

What happens quickly. Word 4 hint: The bestselling female artist in country music history.

The bestselling female artist in country music history. Word 5 hint : What relates to a city.

: What relates to a city. Word 6 hint : The artist with the most Diamond albums in history.

: The artist with the most Diamond albums in history. Word 7 hint: Multi-award-winning artist who also wrote songs for Pixar’s Cars.

Today’s NYT Strands full list of answers

The May 26 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answers to the Sunday NYT Strands (May 26) are:

COUNTRYSTARS (Spangram)

HILL

CASH

SWIFT

TWAIN

URBAN

BROOKS

PAISLEY

