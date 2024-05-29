Image with "Strands" in bold text at the bottom, an interconnected blue and yellow 'N' logo with white dots above, and the date 'May 29' at the top.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Word Games

A good workout – Strands NYT hints (May 29)

Today's Strands theme is a big hint in itself, and this puzzle is not as tricky as it might look like.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 29, 2024 07:15 am

NYT Strands is particularly easy today. To be honest, it’s not the answers that are quick finds, because some of them aren’t, but the Spangram is a simple word screaming at you if you follow the theme literally. Here are some hints to solve the May 29 Strands.

NYT Strands hints and answers for May 29

Hint 1: Spangram clues

Hint 2: Spangram answer

Hint 3: 50/50 Split hint

Hint 4: Word positions

Hint 5: Word directions

Full list of NYT Strands answers for the May 29, 2024 puzzle

Image showing Strands with the theme 'A good workout.' Letters making the wod FITNESS are highlighted and connected by a path of yellow circles.
All answers to the Strands May 29 puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • FITNESS (Spangram)
  • BIKE
  • ROWER
  • CABLES
  • WEIGHTS
  • ELLIPTICAL
  • THREADMILL

When will a new Strands puzzle go live?

You can play Strands again at midnight your local time. Unlike the NYT Crossword, Strands offers you a new puzzle based on your local time instead of a global, coordinated time for all regions. If you don’t want to wait, you can try Strands Unlimited, although it’s made by a different company than the NYT, so puzzle quality and difficulty may very significantly.

You can’t find the current Strands on the NYT Games mobile app or play past puzzles using their archive because the game is still in beta. This means the NYT is testing the game and players’ engagement with it before a full, long-term daily release. With Strands nearing its 90th puzzle and high engagement from the word puzzle community, it should become a main game for the company soon, providing players with more resources to play more often.

Read Article Social influence – NYT Mini crossword clue answer May 29 2024
Partial screenshot of the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle, showing an incomplete grid with labeled squares 4, 5, 6, and 7. The title 'The Mini Crossword' is prominently displayed at the top.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Social influence – NYT Mini crossword clue answer May 29 2024
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 29, 2024
Read Article Contexto 618 answer: May 28 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 618 answer: May 28 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 28, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 28 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 28 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 28, 2024
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.