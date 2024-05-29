A good workout – Strands NYT hints (May 29)

NYT Strands is particularly easy today. To be honest, it’s not the answers that are quick finds, because some of them aren’t, but the Spangram is a simple word screaming at you if you follow the theme literally. Here are some hints to solve the May 29 Strands.

NYT Strands hints and answers for May 29

Hint 1: Spangram clues Today’s Spangram is a single word directly tied to “workout”.

directly tied to “workout”. It’s horizontal .

. It’s backwards. Hint 2: Spangram answer The May 29 Spangram for “a good workout” Strands is FITNESS. It starts from the “F” in the right column and ends on the “S” in the left column, written backwards. You may have also found one of the answer words while looking for it, as today’s puzzle features a rare case of a valid word that touches opposite sides of the board but isn’t the Spangram. Hint 3: 50/50 Split hint Two of the words below are solutions to today’s puzzle, two aren’t. Try to find them on the board. SWIM

CABLE

WEIGHTS

LEGS Hint 4: Word positions Considering you’ve found the Spangram already, you will find two words above and four under it. Hint 5: Word directions Not counting the Spangram, the word directions in today’s Strands are: Four right-to-left.

right-to-left. Two left-to-right.

Full list of NYT Strands answers for the May 29, 2024 puzzle

All answers to the Strands May 29 puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FITNESS (Spangram)

(Spangram) BIKE

ROWER

CABLES

WEIGHTS

ELLIPTICAL

THREADMILL

When will a new Strands puzzle go live?

You can play Strands again at midnight your local time. Unlike the NYT Crossword, Strands offers you a new puzzle based on your local time instead of a global, coordinated time for all regions. If you don’t want to wait, you can try Strands Unlimited, although it’s made by a different company than the NYT, so puzzle quality and difficulty may very significantly.

You can’t find the current Strands on the NYT Games mobile app or play past puzzles using their archive because the game is still in beta. This means the NYT is testing the game and players’ engagement with it before a full, long-term daily release. With Strands nearing its 90th puzzle and high engagement from the word puzzle community, it should become a main game for the company soon, providing players with more resources to play more often.

