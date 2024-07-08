Image Credit: Bethesda
A crossword puzzle with a blue background. It reads "The Mini Crossword" and "novelist walker"
Image by Dot Esports
Novelist Walker NYT Crossword clue hints

Did you remember to take notes in class?
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 05:24 am

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword brought me back to school. While the “Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker” clue had me scratching my head at first, I soon got the answer.

Pulitzer Prizes are awarded annually for journalism, arts, and letters. As alluded to in today’s clue, this includes novelists. There are many famous Walkers in history, but I think of this one when I think of novelist Walkers.

Hints and answer to Novelist Walker Crossword clue

A NYT crossword puzzle
Some handy hints for today’s crossword puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: She’s a female novelist.
  • Hint 2: Her first name starts with “A.”
  • Hint 3: She was the first African-American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
  • Hint 4: She wrote The Color Purple.

Skip this section if you don’t want me to spoil the answer.

The answer to “Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker” in today’s crossword is “ALICE.” The American novelist, poet, and social activist Alice Walker won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1982 for writing The Color Purple. She was the first Pulitzer-winning Walker that came to my mind—and perhaps the only Walker to have won the award. A little bit of Googling led me to George Walker, but he won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, not Fiction, in 1996.

Full answers for the July 8 NYT Mini Crossword

ACROSS

  • 1A To whom Freddie Mercury sings “Didn’t mean to make you cry …,” in “Bohemian Rhapsody” – MAMA
  • 5A Place for a blowout – SALON
  • 6A Formal decree – EDICT
  • 7A Chip topped with queso and jalapeños – NACHO
  • 8A  Nasty – Mean

DOWN

  • 1D “Dear sir or ___ …” – MADAM
  • 2D Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker – ALICE
  • 3D Chocolaty coffee drink – MOCHA
  • 4D Playwright Chekhov – ANTON

Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker crossword clue difficulty rating

I think a difficulty rating of two out of five is fair for this crossword clue. You should be able to get this answer if you’ve read The Color Purple, and Alice Walker should ring a bell even if you haven’t. She’s an important part of U.S. history, and The Color Purple is a must-read.

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

It’s worth checking out the LA TimesWashington Post, and other online newspapers or mobile apps to play more mini crosswords after today’s NYT puzzle. Just one crossword usually isn’t enough for me. You can also play word games like Strands and Spelling Bee. They’re equally fun and great brain-trainers for your early-morning commute.

