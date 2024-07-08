Novelist Walker NYT Crossword clue hints

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword brought me back to school. While the “Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker” clue had me scratching my head at first, I soon got the answer.

Pulitzer Prizes are awarded annually for journalism, arts, and letters. As alluded to in today’s clue, this includes novelists. There are many famous Walkers in history, but I think of this one when I think of novelist Walkers.

Hints and answer to Novelist Walker Crossword clue

Some handy hints for today’s crossword puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: She's a female novelist.

Hint 2: Her first name starts with "A."

Hint 3: She was the first African-American woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Hint 4: She wrote The Color Purple.

Skip this section if you don’t want me to spoil the answer.

The answer to “Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker” in today’s crossword is “ALICE.” The American novelist, poet, and social activist Alice Walker won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1982 for writing The Color Purple. She was the first Pulitzer-winning Walker that came to my mind—and perhaps the only Walker to have won the award. A little bit of Googling led me to George Walker, but he won the Pulitzer Prize for Music, not Fiction, in 1996.

Full answers for the July 8 NYT Mini Crossword

ACROSS

1A To whom Freddie Mercury sings “Didn’t mean to make you cry …,” in “Bohemian Rhapsody” – MAMA

To whom Freddie Mercury sings “Didn’t mean to make you cry …,” in “Bohemian Rhapsody” – MAMA 5A Place for a blowout – SALON

Place for a blowout – SALON 6A Formal decree – EDICT

Formal decree – EDICT 7A Chip topped with queso and jalapeños – NACHO

Chip topped with queso and jalapeños – NACHO 8A Nasty – Mean

DOWN

1D “Dear sir or ___ …” – MADAM

“Dear sir or ___ …” – MADAM 2D Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker – ALICE

Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker – ALICE 3D Chocolaty coffee drink – MOCHA

Chocolaty coffee drink – MOCHA 4D Playwright Chekhov – ANTON

Pulitzer-winning novelist Walker crossword clue difficulty rating

I think a difficulty rating of two out of five is fair for this crossword clue. You should be able to get this answer if you’ve read The Color Purple, and Alice Walker should ring a bell even if you haven’t. She’s an important part of U.S. history, and The Color Purple is a must-read.

