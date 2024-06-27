Maritime setting NYT Crossword clue

The “maritime setting” clue in the New York Times Mini Crossword can be tricky. First, you need to know what “maritime” means, and second, “setting” can refer to thousands of things. I’m here to help you narrow it down and find a solution.

I knew “maritime” meant related to the ocean, and since the answer is a three-letter word, it wasn’t too hard to guess from there. But I’ll help you get there too.

Hints to solve Maritime setting Crossword clue

Use easy down clues to get extra hints. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1 : “Setting” means a place or scene.

: “Setting” means a place or scene. Hint 2 : “Maritime” relates to the ocean.

: “Maritime” relates to the ocean. Hint 3 : The solution refers to a big body of water.

: The solution refers to a big body of water. Hint 4: It’s the expanse of water that covers the entire planet.

If you don’t want to see the answer, stop reading now because I reveal the solution below.

The answer to “maritime setting” in today’s NYT mini crossword is “SEA.” It’s a three-letter word for ocean, fitting perfectly into today’s puzzle. There weren’t many options, and the answer to nine-down, “PTA,” helps you get on the right track.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Check out the fully solved June 27 NYT Mini Crossword board below. You’ll find all the correct answers in their spots. If you don’t want to see the final answers, skip to the next section because I still have more content for you.

ACROSS

1A Not at work today – OFF

Not at work today – OFF 4A Sushi order – ROLL

Sushi order – ROLL 6A With 8-Across, what might have your family hanging by a thread? – GROUP

With 8-Across, what might have your family hanging by a thread? – GROUP 8A See 6-Across – TEXT

See 6-Across – TEXT 9A Maritime setting – SEA

DOWN

1D The “O” of NATO: Abbr. – ORG

The “O” of NATO: Abbr. – ORG 2D ___ Worth, Tex. – FORT

___ Worth, Tex. – FORT 3D Drifting sheets of ice – FLOES

Drifting sheets of ice – FLOES 5D Expensive and high-quality – LUXE

Expensive and high-quality – LUXE 7D School grp. for moms and dads – PTA

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for other fun word games like the Mini, try the Washington Post, LA Times, and The Sun versions. I play these every day and really enjoy them. You can also try Spelling Bee and Strands on the New York Times website. These aren’t crosswords, but they are different and challenging puzzles. Spelling Bee tests your vocabulary, while Strands tests your ability to find words based on a theme. Both games are fun and challenging, and you can share your results with friends or on social media to see how you compare with other players.

If you think the NYT Minis are enough, you can wait until 2 a.m. CT tomorrow (basically the next morning) to play a new puzzle. Changing the time and date on your phone or computer won’t give you a new puzzle because the refresh is based on the server time at the New York Times. I’ve tried it, so you just have to be patient and wait until the next day to play another mini.

