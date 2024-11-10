‘Makes a run for it’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

Have you ever made a run for your house in the rain when you might’ve forgotten to bring your umbrella with you? I have and I’m particularly not proud of those runs as I get a fever a day later for saving a bit of time. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Makes a run for it,” which asks you to find a word of a similar meaning to complete the word game.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword got you stumped, you can use our hints and answers to solve the word game without breaking a sweat.

‘Makes a run for it’ NYT Nov. 10 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Hint 1: The answer is often associated with running from law enforcement.

The answer is often associated with running from law enforcement. Hint 2: The five-letter solution implies escaping from someone or something chasing that is you.

The five-letter solution implies escaping from someone or something chasing that is you. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “F.”

It starts with the letter “F.” Hint 4: The solution is a synonym of the word “run.”

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to eight across in the Nov. 10 New York Times Mini Crossword is “FLEES.” The word is a simple synonym for someone who tries to make a run for anything, and that is why it is a fitting answer to the crossword clue.

DID YOU KNOW? In the animal kingdom, fleeing is a basic survival mechanism. When animals sense danger, they instinctively flee to avoid predators. This instinct is often referred to as “fight or flight,” their natural response to threat.

‘Makes a run for it’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

While solving the NYT Mini Crossword, the answer to the “Makes a run for it” clue came to me naturally because there aren’t a lot of words that you’d use to describe a person who is escaping someone. Flee is an extremely common word, and it is used in regular conversations, so it shouldn’t be hard for anyone to guess.

But, the word also comes with “S” in the end which might catch a few with surprise, but if you complete the rest of the crossword and reveal the last letter then it should be a piece of cake to solve this clue. So, I’d give it a two out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 10) answers

Across

1A Opposite of “shall,” in poetry — SHAN’T

Opposite of “shall,” in poetry 6A Fragrant cabinet wood — CEDAR

Fragrant cabinet wood 7A Kind of green — OLIVE

Kind of green 8A Makes a run for it — FLEES

Makes a run for it 9A Infractions that may lead to yellow cards — FOULS

Down

1D Say “Oh, I’m sooo sure …,” say — SCOFF

Say “Oh, I’m sooo sure …,” say 2D “Greetings!” — HELLO

“Greetings!” 3D “Farewell!” — ADIEU

“Farewell!” 4D Kind of orange — NAVEL

Kind of orange 5D Long lock of hair — TRESS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games give you a tough time, you can turn to the traditional crossword options like the LA Times and Washington Post for a refreshing challenge. You can also switch gears with the Strands and Spelling Bee to play various word games and challenge your brain muscles.

