‘Lowers in rank’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Have you ever seen a soccer team move to the lower division due to a string of poor performances? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “lowers in rank,” asks you to find an official formal word that you’d use to describe a team or a person who goes down in rank.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is proving to be difficult, then you can use our hints and answers below to beat the puzzle easily.

‘Lowers in rank’ NYT Oct. 12 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Going down in ranks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is often used to describe a soccer team being relegated to a lower division.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to five down in the Oct. 12 New York Times Mini Crossword is “DEMOTES.” According to Merriam-Webster, the word demote means “to relegate to a less important position,” which fits perfectly with the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? The concept of demotion was formerly only associated with military rank reduction after which it was also used in contexts of sports, education, and more.

‘Lowers in rank’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword “lowers in rank” was fairly easy to solve. When one talks about going down or lowering ranks in any context, they mostly talk about a potential demotion. However, it is not a regular phenomenon, and you wouldn’t use this word in your everyday conversation, so it might become harder to solve for many. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 12) answers

Across

1A Had sore muscles —ACHED

Had sore muscles 6A Rolled pastry that’s German for “whirlpool” —STRUDEL

Rolled pastry that’s German for “whirlpool” 8A Setting for the 2014 film “Selma” —ALABAMA

Setting for the 2014 film “Selma” 9A Jurisprudence —LAW

Jurisprudence 10A Word, in French —MOT

Word, in French 11A Last day for a scheduled session, say —END DATE

Last day for a scheduled session, say 13A Speak with pauses —STAMMER

Speak with pauses 14A Woodcutting tools with arched blades—ADZES

Down

1D Home of the Braves —ATLANTA

Home of the Braves 2D Crustacean in Cajun cuisine —CRAWDAD

Crustacean in Cajun cuisine 3D What 1-Down is, for Delta Airlines —HUB

What 1-Down is, for Delta Airlines 4D Soybeans served in the pod —EDAMAME

Soybeans served in the pod 5D Lowers in rank —DEMOTES

Lowers in rank 6D Retail activity —SALES

Retail activity 7D “Not now!” —LATER

“Not now!” 12D Area between North and South Korea, for short—DMZ

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini word games are giving you a hard time, then you can turn to the LA Times and Washington Post for a change of pace. You can also enjoy something different with Strands and Spelling Bee, which also help expand your vocabulary.

