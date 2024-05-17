The NYT Strands logo with Looking for a Mate written on top of it.
Looking for a mate – Strands NYT hints, Spangram, and answers (May 17)

This Strands board is quite complicated, and the theme doesn't help a lot.
Today’s NYT Strands theme, “Looking for a mate,” initially made me think of animals mating in the wild, leading me to search for words like “dance” and “court.” My first tip for you: This puzzle isn’t about that. Instead, focus on objects that come in pairs.

NYT Strands “Looking for a mate” hints and Spangram (May 17)

The May 17 Strands puzzle is about objects that come in pairs or single objects made of two equal parts, like scissors—though scissors are not an answer. This should guide you in making one or two correct guesses.

Start by thinking of everyday tools, apparel, and utilities that come in pairs and are impractical to use individually, like a single shoe—again, not an answer. You likely have at least one of the answer words in a toolbox or on a shelf.

Today’s Strands Spangram is “PAIRED,” starting from “P” in the fourth row of the left column and going to the “D” in the right column, splitting the board in half. Three solution words are in the top half and four in the bottom, and interestingly, they’re all in singular form.

Full list of answers for the May 17 Strands Puzzle, “Looking for a mate”:

  • PAIRED (Spangram)
  • WING
  • PLIER
  • TONG
  • MITTEN
  • EARPLUG
  • BOOKEND
  • CHOPSTICK
The Strands grid for Looking for a Mate with all the solution words.
Everything comes in pairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to play another Strands match, you can either wait until midnight your time for a new puzzle on NYT or try some Strands Unlimited with different themes.

