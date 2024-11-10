Forgot password
Picture showing the long lock of hair clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

‘Long lock of hair’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We’ve got the answer to the “Long lock of hair” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Nov 10, 2024 08:52 am

Are you a fan of long and braided hair that adds a flair to your personality? I have been growing my hair to finally have the chance to have the Samurai bun hairstyle. Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue is “Long lock of hair,” which tests your knowledge of niche terms related to our beautiful threadlike strands.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword got you stumped, you can use our hints and answers to solve the word game without breaking a sweat.

‘Long lock of hair’ NYT Nov. 10 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the long lock of hair clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
Shiny hair. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is something that was valued in Victorian times.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is often associated with braided hair.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “T.”
  • Hint 4: You can see it on Disney characters like Cinderella and Rapunzel.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to five down in the Nov. 10 New York Times Mini Crossword is “TRESS.” The word tress means a long lock or strand of hair, which fits perfectly with the clue. It is often associated with hair that is arranged or braided in a certain way.

DID YOU KNOW?

In the Victorian era, tresses were sometimes kept as mementos of loved ones. People even made intricate jewelry and art out of hair, preserving sentimental or symbolic value.

‘Long lock of hair’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Even though most of the clues in today’s NYT mini crossword were fairly simple to solve, this one took me quite a while to decipher as it isn’t a very common word that we use. However, it is used by writers such as Elizabeth Barrett Browning in her popular writings which made it a famous word to describe long lustrous hair during the Victorian era. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 10) answers

Across

  • 1A Opposite of “shall,” in poetry — SHAN’T
  • 6A Fragrant cabinet wood — CEDAR
  • 7A Kind of green — OLIVE
  • 8A Makes a run for it — FLEES
  • 9A Infractions that may lead to yellow cards — FOULS

Down

  • 1D Say “Oh, I’m sooo sure …,” say — SCOFF
  • 2D “Greetings!” — HELLO
  • 3D “Farewell!” — ADIEU
  • 4D Kind of orange — NAVEL
  • 5D Long lock of hair — TRESS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games test your patience, the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles will keep your skills sharp. However, you can also try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee to increase your vocabulary.

Author
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. You'll find him grinding platinum trophies and breaking the meta with his "fun" picks in the ranked queue when he's not reading his favourite Fantasy books. Previously wrote for GG Recon, ESTNN, and many more. Contact: rijit@dotesports.com
