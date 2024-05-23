Language lover – NYT Mini crossword clues

“Language lover” is the hardest clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, probably because you’re overthinking it and looking for a formal, dictionary term instead of something you might call your friend in a teasing way. Here’s how to solve it.
Recommended Videos
Language lover NYT Mini hints and answer
An extra hint to find what “language lover” is in today’s puzzle is that you’re looking for an informal expression instead of a technical term. The first word of the solution is in 9A and the second is in 6D, so you’re looking for a two-word term. Here are some additional tips:
- It’s a playful term for a linguistics enthusiast in general, not only languages.
- Someone would call you this if you told them you play word games daily.
- Rhymes with “bird herd.”
The solution to “language lover” in 9A is WORD and 6D is NERD.Click here to hide
All other answers, including the mysterious 5A and 4D, are in our list of May 23 NYT Mini Crosswords solutions below.
ACROSS
- 1A Twinkler in Orion’s belt – STAR
- 5A “That’s a bummer …” – OHMAN
- 7A Someone saying yes on TV’s “Say Yes to the Dress” – BRIDE
- 8A Submarine’s tracker – SONAR
- 9A With 6-Down, language lover – WORD
DOWN
- 1D Cries uncontrollably – SOBS
- 2D Toss – THROW
- 3D ___ acid (biological building block) – AMINO
- 4D Spaceship’s tracker – RADAR
- 6D See 9-Across – NERD
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more