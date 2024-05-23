Language lover – NYT Mini crossword clues

“Language lover” is the hardest clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword, probably because you’re overthinking it and looking for a formal, dictionary term instead of something you might call your friend in a teasing way. Here’s how to solve it.

Language lover NYT Mini hints and answer

An extra hint to find what “language lover” is in today’s puzzle is that you’re looking for an informal expression instead of a technical term. The first word of the solution is in 9A and the second is in 6D, so you’re looking for a two-word term. Here are some additional tips:

It’s a playful term for a linguistics enthusiast in general, not only languages. Someone would call you this if you told them you play word games daily. Rhymes with “bird herd.”

Click here to reveal the answer The solution to “language lover” in 9A is WORD and 6D is NERD. Click here to hide

All other answers, including the mysterious 5A and 4D, are in our list of May 23 NYT Mini Crosswords solutions below.

The May 23 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

1A Twinkler in Orion’s belt – STAR

Twinkler in Orion’s belt – STAR 5A “That’s a bummer …” – OHMAN

“That’s a bummer …” – OHMAN 7A Someone saying yes on TV’s “Say Yes to the Dress” – BRIDE

Someone saying yes on TV’s “Say Yes to the Dress” – BRIDE 8A Submarine’s tracker – SONAR

Submarine’s tracker – SONAR 9A With 6-Down, language lover – WORD

DOWN

1D Cries uncontrollably – SOBS

Cries uncontrollably – SOBS 2D Toss – THROW

Toss – THROW 3D ___ acid (biological building block) – AMINO

___ acid (biological building block) – AMINO 4D Spaceship’s tracker – RADAR

Spaceship’s tracker – RADAR 6D See 9-Across – NERD

