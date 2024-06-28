Joyous laughter NYT Crossword clue

The answer to today’s “joyous laughter” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword is a word similar to one that means a happy moment in many people’s lives.
When I was looking for the answer, I found the two last letters first, which made it sound unintuitive since I was looking for a word like “giggle” and “chuckle,” which unfortunately didn’t fit. Here are some hints to help you find this five-letter word.
Hints to solve Joyous laughter Crossword clue
- Hint 1: This word isn’t used much today.
- Hint 2: It means laughter, humor, and happiness.
- Hint 3: It’s a noun, not a verb.
- Hint 4: It sounds like “birth.”
If you’re not ready to see the final answer and still want to solve the clue yourself, stop scrolling now because the answer is below.
The answer to “Joyous Laughter” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “MIRTH.” This word is slightly old-fashioned and not often used in everyday language, which is why many people might struggle with it.
Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword
The full list of answers to the June 28 NYT Mini Crossword is below. Skip this section if you don’t want to see the answers because I don’t give any hints here. It’s just a solution sheet for you to check before entering them into the game. So, keep reading or check all the answers below.
ACROSS
- 1A “Largemouth” lake animal – BASS
- 5A Arousing suspicion – FISHY
- 6A “Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON
- 7A Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT
- 8A Joyous laughter – MIRTH
- 9A Slowly sinks, as the sun – SETS
DOWN
- 1D Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE
- 2D Classify into separate groups – ASSORT
- 3D SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS
- 4D Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH
- 5D Becomes bubbly, as beer – FOAMS
Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword
The best alternatives to the NYT Mini Crossword are minis from other newspapers like the LA Times and the Washington Post. They are original and the same size as the NYT one, fitting nicely into your morning routine. If you want more from the New York Times, you can play other free games like Strands and Spelling Bee, which are my favorites since they’re short and sweet like the Mini Crossword.