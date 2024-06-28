Joyous laughter NYT Crossword clue

The answer to today’s “joyous laughter” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword is a word similar to one that means a happy moment in many people’s lives.

When I was looking for the answer, I found the two last letters first, which made it sound unintuitive since I was looking for a word like “giggle” and “chuckle,” which unfortunately didn’t fit. Here are some hints to help you find this five-letter word.

Hints to solve Joyous laughter Crossword clue

Some easy answers near 8A will reveal letters of this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: This word isn’t used much today.

It means laughter, humor, and happiness. Hint 3: It’s a noun, not a verb.

It’s a noun, not a verb. Hint 4: It sounds like “birth.”

If you’re not ready to see the final answer and still want to solve the clue yourself, stop scrolling now because the answer is below.

The answer to “Joyous Laughter” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “MIRTH.” This word is slightly old-fashioned and not often used in everyday language, which is why many people might struggle with it.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

The full list of answers to the June 28 NYT Mini Crossword is below. Skip this section if you don’t want to see the answers because I don’t give any hints here. It’s just a solution sheet for you to check before entering them into the game. So, keep reading or check all the answers below.

ACROSS

1A “Largemouth” lake animal – BASS

“Largemouth” lake animal – BASS 5A Arousing suspicion – FISHY

Arousing suspicion – FISHY 6A “Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON

“Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON 7A Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT

Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT 8A Joyous laughter – MIRTH

Joyous laughter – MIRTH 9A Slowly sinks, as the sun – SETS

DOWN

1D Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE

Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE 2D Classify into separate groups – ASSORT

Classify into separate groups – ASSORT 3D SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS

SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS 4D Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH

Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH 5D Becomes bubbly, as beer – FOAMS

