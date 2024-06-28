Image Credit: Bethesda
An empty NYT Mini Crossword board for June 28 with a highlight on 5A.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Word Games

Joyous laughter NYT Crossword clue

The solution to this NYT Mini Crossword clue doesn't sound joyful to my ears.
Bhernardo Viana
Published: Jun 28, 2024 07:12 am

The answer to today’s “joyous laughter” clue in the NYT Mini Crossword is a word similar to one that means a happy moment in many people’s lives.

When I was looking for the answer, I found the two last letters first, which made it sound unintuitive since I was looking for a word like “giggle” and “chuckle,” which unfortunately didn’t fit. Here are some hints to help you find this five-letter word.

Hints to solve Joyous laughter Crossword clue

A partially filled NYT Mini Crossword board with a highlight on 8A.
Some easy answers near 8A will reveal letters of this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: This word isn’t used much today.
  • Hint 2: It means laughter, humor, and happiness.
  • Hint 3: It’s a noun, not a verb.
  • Hint 4: It sounds like “birth.”

If you’re not ready to see the final answer and still want to solve the clue yourself, stop scrolling now because the answer is below.

The answer to “Joyous Laughter” in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is “MIRTH.” This word is slightly old-fashioned and not often used in everyday language, which is why many people might struggle with it.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

The full list of answers to the June 28 NYT Mini Crossword is below. Skip this section if you don’t want to see the answers because I don’t give any hints here. It’s just a solution sheet for you to check before entering them into the game. So, keep reading or check all the answers below.

ACROSS

  • 1A “Largemouth” lake animal – BASS
  • 5A Arousing suspicion – FISHY
  • 6A “Citizen Kane” director Welles – ORSON
  • 7A Point after deuce, in tennis – ADOUT
  • 8A Joyous laughter – MIRTH
  • 9A Slowly sinks, as the sun – SETS

DOWN

  • 1D Score of 3 on a par 4, e.g. – BIRDIE
  • 2D Classify into separate groups – ASSORT
  • 3D SPEAKS LIKE THIS – SHOUTS
  • 4D Instrument in electronic dance music, for short – SYNTH
  • 5D Becomes bubbly, as beer – FOAMS

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

The best alternatives to the NYT Mini Crossword are minis from other newspapers like the LA Times and the Washington Post. They are original and the same size as the NYT one, fitting nicely into your morning routine. If you want more from the New York Times, you can play other free games like Strands and Spelling Bee, which are my favorites since they’re short and sweet like the Mini Crossword.

Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.