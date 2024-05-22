The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Home grown" written in white.
Home grown – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 22)

Solving today's Strands may be a matter of looking around you.
Published: May 22, 2024 02:04 am

Today’s NYT Strands puzzle “home grown” has a clear and literal theme. All solution words and the Spangram are about something you can grow at home. If you’re thinking about plants and gardening, you’re on the right track.

How to play NYT Strands and find the Spangram

I already spoiled that today’s NYT Strands is about plants, so this should be enough to get you closer to the Spangram. If you cross that with the “home grown” theme, you start getting closer to the answer words. Here are extra hints:

  1. Plants that are easy to grow at home are usually small.
  2. Many of these plants are used to add flavor to food you’re cooking.
  3. Think about the name of the place where you grow plants.

Following these will lead you to today’s Spangram, HERBGARDEN. It starts from the “H” near the bottom of the left column and stretches to the “N” near the top of the right column. To find the answer words, think about the kind of herbs you’d use to season your dishes, like oregano and dill—though those aren’t part of the solution today.

Full list of words in Home Grown Strands (May 22):

  • HERBGARDEN (Spangram)
  • SAGE
  • BASIL
  • THYME
  • PARSLEY
  • ROSEMARY
  • CORIANDER
The May 22 Strands solution showing HERBGARDEN in yellow as the Spangram.
The May 22 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a new Strands puzzle at midnight in your time zone.

Read Article Contexto 612 answer: May 22 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 612 answer: May 22 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 22, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 21 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 21 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 21, 2024
Read Article Generis – NYT Mini crossword clues
The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 5D.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Generis – NYT Mini crossword clues
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 21, 2024
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.