‘Gobsmacks’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

If you’re churning through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword but have gotten stuck at the “Gobsmacks” clue, we’ve got some additional hints and the answer you need.

“Gobsmacks” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 17) clue hints and answers

Shock and [blank]. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”

It begins with an “A.” Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”

It ends with an “S.” Hint 3: It contains two vowels.

It contains two vowels. Hint 4: It rhymes with paw.

The answer to the “Gobsmacks” clue in the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AWES.” According to the Oxford Dictionary, to be in awe is to be filled with wonder or inspired by something, though you can also use it to express shock.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

1A Human’s cousin — APE

Human’s cousin — 4A Word after party or prescription — DRUG

Word after party or prescription — 5A With the circled letters (literally!), two options when riding an elevator — GOING

With the circled letters (literally!), two options when riding an elevator — 6A Gobsmacks — AWE

Gobsmacks — 7A Show on which Bowen Yang plays J.D. Vance, for short — SNL

Down

1D The Little Mermaid’s name — ARIEL

The Little Mermaid’s name — 2D Plays on words — PUNS

Plays on words — 3D [blank] + flour = pasta dough — EGG

[blank] + flour = pasta dough — 5D Electric vehicle’s lack — GAS

How difficult was the “Gobsmacks?” clue?

I struggled with this clue initially, mostly because the answer is written in the third person, but I was helped by the fact I already had both the starting and ending letters from completing previous answers. Without those, I would have really gotten stuck, so I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

