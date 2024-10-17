Image Credit: Bethesda
Category:
Word Games

‘Gobsmacks’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

We've got hints and answers if you're stuck on the "Gobsmacks" clue in today's NYT Mini Crossword.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Oct 17, 2024 04:02 am

If you’re churning through today’s New York Times Mini Crossword but have gotten stuck at the “Gobsmacks” clue, we’ve got some additional hints and the answer you need.

“Gobsmacks” NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 17) clue hints and answers

A blank crossword with a clue highlighted.
Shock and [blank]. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It begins with an “A.”
  • Hint 2: It ends with an “S.”
  • Hint 3: It contains two vowels.
  • Hint 4: It rhymes with paw.

The answer to the “Gobsmacks” clue in the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle is “AWES.” According to the Oxford Dictionary, to be in awe is to be filled with wonder or inspired by something, though you can also use it to express shock.

All clues and answers from the Oct. 17 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

Across

  • 1A Human’s cousin — APE
  • 4A Word after party or prescription — DRUG
  • 5A With the circled letters (literally!), two options when riding an elevator — GOING
  • 6A Gobsmacks — AWE
  • 7A Show on which Bowen Yang plays J.D. Vance, for short — SNL

Down

  • 1D The Little Mermaid’s name — ARIEL
  • 2D Plays on words — PUNS
  • 3D [blank] + flour = pasta dough — EGG
  • 5D Electric vehicle’s lack — GAS

How difficult was the “Gobsmacks?” clue?

I struggled with this clue initially, mostly because the answer is written in the third person, but I was helped by the fact I already had both the starting and ending letters from completing previous answers. Without those, I would have really gotten stuck, so I’m rating this clue five out of five.

Puzzles to try after today’s NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re still looking to kill some time with some more puzzles, the New York Times Strands and Spelling Bee puzzles are worth checking out. If you’d rather stick with more Mini Crosswords, the LA Times and Washington Post have you covered.

