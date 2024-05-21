Generis – NYT Mini crossword clues

The trickiest NYT Mini Crossword clue today is definitely “___generis (unique)” in 5D because of how little information the game gives you. It’s clear that “generis” is not an English word; it’s actually Latin. Here’s how to find the answer.

Generis NYT Mini hints and answer

The “unique” next to “generis” is a hint in itself. It shows that the full expression means something that is only one of its kind—something special. Literally, it means “of its own kind.” Here are some extra hints to help you, if you haven’t solved 6A and 7A yet.

It starts with an “S”.

It has two vowels.

It’s a Latin word.

The solution to “generis” in 5D is SUI. The other answers, including the tricky ones in 5A and 6A, are in our full list of May 21 Mini solutions below:

The May 21 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

1A Dessert that might have a lattice – PIE

Dessert that might have a lattice – PIE 4A Detective’s assignment – CASE

Detective’s assignment – CASE 5A With [the circled letters], Maya Angelou poem that begins “You may write me down in history / With your bitter, twisted lies” – STILL

With [the circled letters], Maya Angelou poem that begins “You may write me down in history / With your bitter, twisted lies” – STILL 6A Strong inclination – URGE

Strong inclination – URGE 7A Suffix with percent or project – ILE

DOWN:

1D Good name for an avid reader? – PAIGE

Good name for an avid reader? – PAIGE 2D Tropical getaway locale – ISLE

Tropical getaway locale – ISLE 3D Snakelike fish – EEL

Snakelike fish – EEL 4D PC shortcut key – CTRL

PC shortcut key – CTRL 5D ___ generis (unique) – SUI

