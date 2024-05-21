The Mini crossword board with a highlight on 5D.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Generis – NYT Mini crossword clues

This latin expression is probably the hardest one to remember in today's NYT Mini Crosswords.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 21, 2024 06:44 am

The trickiest NYT Mini Crossword clue today is definitely “___generis (unique)” in 5D because of how little information the game gives you. It’s clear that “generis” is not an English word; it’s actually Latin. Here’s how to find the answer.

Generis NYT Mini hints and answer

The “unique” next to “generis” is a hint in itself. It shows that the full expression means something that is only one of its kind—something special. Literally, it means “of its own kind.” Here are some extra hints to help you, if you haven’t solved 6A and 7A yet.

  • It starts with an “S”.
  • It has two vowels.
  • It’s a Latin word.

The solution to “generis” in 5D is SUI. The other answers, including the tricky ones in 5A and 6A, are in our full list of May 21 Mini solutions below:

The May 21 NYT Mini board with all solution words filled.
The May 21 NYT Mini answer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ACROSS

  • 1A Dessert that might have a lattice – PIE
  • 4A Detective’s assignment – CASE
  • 5A With [the circled letters], Maya Angelou poem that begins “You may write me down in history / With your bitter, twisted lies” – STILL
  • 6A Strong inclination – URGE
  • 7A Suffix with percent or project – ILE

DOWN:

  • 1D Good name for an avid reader? – PAIGE
  • 2D Tropical getaway locale – ISLE
  • 3D Snakelike fish – EEL
  • 4D PC shortcut key – CTRL
  • 5D ___ generis (unique) – SUI
