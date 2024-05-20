The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Fowl fairy tale" written in white.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Fowl fairy tale – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 20)

The Spangram of today's Strands will make your thoughts flock to the right answer.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: May 20, 2024 01:55 am

Today’s Strands is about a specific fairytale involving birds. This might seem obvious at first since the theme is “Fowl fairy tale,” but you and I know how the NYT likes to make some obscure references in Strands themes. That’s not the case today, though.

Recommended Videos

How to play NYT Strands and find the Spangram

The hint I gave you in the first sentence of this story is the best one you can have to find today’s Spangram. “Fairy tale” in singular form is very important here: it shows how today’s Strands is about one specific story, not several of them. It took me some time to realize that, and while trying to look for broad answers, I accidentally bumped into the right one. I highly recommend you think about fairy tales that have a bird’s name in their title. Which ones can you remember? It could be the Spangram.

Today’s Strands Spangram is UGLYDUCKLING, starting from the “U” in the right column and going backward to the “G” in the first column. All answers on the board are about The Ugly Duckling fairy tale, first published in 1843. They’re either related to the characters or important moments of the story.

Another hint I can give you to find the rest of the words is that, luckily, you can form most of them from left to right, so you won’t have to spend too much time thinking backward. I accidentally found the Spangram when I tried “DUCKLING” and found it was not part of the answer. I looked to the right to find “UGLY” to finally form it properly.

Full list of words in Fowl fairy tale Strands (May 20):

  • UGLYDUCKLING (Spangram)
  • MISFIT
  • SWAN
  • REFLECTION
  • BEAUTIFUL
  • JOURNEY
The May 20 Strands solution showing Uglyduckling in yellow as the Spangram.
The May 20 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a new Strands puzzle at midnight in your time zone.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 20, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 20, 2024
Read Article Emojis – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 19)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with seven emojis on top of it.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Emojis – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 19)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 610 answer: May 20 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others May 20, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: May 19 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert May 20, 2024
Read Article Emojis – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 19)
The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with seven emojis on top of it.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Emojis – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 19)
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana May 19, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now hooked by Balatro and working on AFK Journey.