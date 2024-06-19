Fighting words NYT Crossword clue

The “fighting words” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword is too broad to get you to the answer right away. At first, I thought it was a short form of “bring it on” or something similar that someone would say to start a fight. But it’s not that.

This guide will give you hints to find the right expression for this crossword clue. The first section below has four hints that will gradually reveal more about the final answer, while the exact word that solves this clue is right after. Scroll down slowly if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Fighting words crossword clue hints and answer

Hint 1 : It’s an expression, not a word.

It's made up of two words.

Fighting sports announcers may use this expression to indicate the fight is about to start.

Similar to UFC announcer Bruce Buffer's "It's time!"

Stop scrolling now if you don’t want to see the final answer. If you do, you can find it below.

The “fighting words” crossword clue answer is ITSON. “It’s on” is what announcers on a professional fighting ring may say right when combat is starting, meaning “the fight is on.”

More about the NYT Mini Crossword

The NYT Mini Crossword resets daily at 2am CT. It’s a shorter version of the classic, standard-sized NYT Crossword, so it fits into your daily routine no matter how busy you are. It’s free on their website or mobile apps. If you want to play past puzzles, you must subscribe to the NYT and access their puzzle archive. For big word game fans, the subscription is worth it because you also get access to the standard-sized crosswords and the full version of Spelling Bee.

Other word games like crosswords to try

If you like crosswords, you should try Strands. It’s my favorite word puzzle right now. It’s more like a word search game because you can connect letters in any direction. This makes it harder since you might find real words that don’t fit the theme. The New York Times is still testing this game, but it’s already as popular as the Minis.

Connections is another great puzzle to try if you like the Mini. Your goal is to make four groups of four words from the 16 words on the board, using logic to find what they have in common. When you get it right, the game reveals the criteria for the groups, and the puzzle is solved. It’s a short game, perfect for a quick brain warmup in the morning without taking too much time.

