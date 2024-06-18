Fake identity NYT Crossword clue hints and answer

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword had six squares for the answer to “fake identity,” I would totally try “FAKEID.” Even though I knew the answer has five letters, I still wanted to give it a shot. However, like most clues, this one simply means the word you’re looking for.

In this guide, you’ll find hints to get to the word yourself and the final answer. Scroll down slowly so as to not spoil the fun for yourself, and remember to try and find some easier Down answers first like 1D, 2D, and 3D.

Fake identity Crossword clue tips and correct answer

Hint 1: The clue isn’t about a fake identity document.

The clue isn’t about a fake identity document. Hint 2: The answer also means a second, fake name a person sometimes uses and may be known for.

The answer also means a second, fake name a person sometimes uses and may be known for. Hint 3: It starts with “A” and ends with “S.”

The answer to “fake identity” is ALIAS.

Other Mini Crosswords to play today

There are several other original Mini Crossword puzzles you can play for free that are different from the NYT version, though they are also one puzzle per day. Most of them follow the pattern of a smaller five-by-five grid, though some are slightly bigger but still way smaller and shorter than a regular-sized crossword.

The LA Times Mini. The Washington Post Mini Meta. The Sun’s Mini, which is a seven-by-seven grid.

More word games to try after Mini Crosswords

Strands is an amazing word game to try. It’s a word search game where you can connect letters in any direction to find words that fit the theme, and the game’s built-in hints system can be really helpful when you’re stuck. Plus, if you like puns, you’ll find plenty there.

Spelling Bee is another great option to test your vocabulary and show off to friends. Try to find all the words you can form with the seven letters on the grid to achieve the highest score for the day.

You can play more Mini Crosswords on The New York Times website tomorrow at 2am CT.

