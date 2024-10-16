‘Embattled mayor Adams’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

The seven across clue for the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle on Oct. 16 can be very confusing.

This clue is especially confounding if you’re not from the person in question’s city, don’t pay attention to regional news, or simply aren’t surprised to see a politician described as “embattled” for one reason or another. “Embattled mayor Adams” is all we have to go by.

Read below for some hints and the answer to today’s puzzle.

‘Embattled Mayor Adams’ NYT Oct. 16 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Politicians stay in the news. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s a common first name.

The answer is below this line, so stop reading now if you wish to solve the clue yourself.

‘Embattled mayor Adams’ NYT Mini answer

The answer for seven across on Oct. 16 is “ERIC” Adams, the current mayor of New York City. Adams is embroiled in a massive scandal right now, as U.S. prosecutors have brought charges of bribery and fraud against him for allegedly accepting gifts worth over $100,000 from a Turkish government official and others in exchange for favors.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing and pledges to fight the charges in court.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 16) answers

Across

1A wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — CASE

5A Natural boundary between France and Italy — ALPS

6A Total displayed on a running app — MILES

7A Embattled mayor Adams — ERIC

8A Knowledgeable person hidden backward in "knowledge" — WONK

Down

1D Capital city on the Nile River — CAIRO

2D Aggressive poker bet — ALL IN

3D Tiny dot — SPECK

4D Suffix with steward or host — ESS

6D Kitten's cry — MEW

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

