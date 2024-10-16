‘Embattled mayor Adams’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues, answer, and hints

The seven across clue for the New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle on Oct. 16 can be very confusing.
This clue is especially confounding if you’re not from the person in question’s city, don’t pay attention to regional news, or simply aren’t surprised to see a politician described as “embattled” for one reason or another. “Embattled mayor Adams” is all we have to go by.
Read below for some hints and the answer to today’s puzzle.
‘Embattled Mayor Adams’ NYT Oct. 16 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: It’s a common first name.
- Hint 2: It starts with the letter “E.”
- Hint 3: They are the current Mayor of New York City.
- Hint 4: This person has been ensnared in a large controversy recently.
The answer is below this line, so stop reading now if you wish to solve the clue yourself.
‘Embattled mayor Adams’ NYT Mini answer
The answer for seven across on Oct. 16 is “ERIC” Adams, the current mayor of New York City. Adams is embroiled in a massive scandal right now, as U.S. prosecutors have brought charges of bribery and fraud against him for allegedly accepting gifts worth over $100,000 from a Turkish government official and others in exchange for favors.
Adams has denied any wrongdoing and pledges to fight the charges in court.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 16) answers
Across
- 1A wHaT cHaNgEs OfTeN iN tHiS cLuE — CASE
- 5A Natural boundary between France and Italy — ALPS
- 6A Total displayed on a running app — MILES
- 7A Embattled mayor Adams — ERIC
- 8A Knowledgeable person hidden backward in “knowledge” — WONK
Down
- 1D Capital city on the Nile River — CAIRO
- 2D Aggressive poker bet — ALL IN
- 3D Tiny dot — SPECK
- 4D Suffix with steward or host — ESS
- 6D Kitten’s cry — MEW
How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword
When the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a tough nut to crack, the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles are a great challenge to diversify your morning word games. You can also try out Strands and Spelling Bee to enhance your vocabulary.
Published: Oct 16, 2024 08:55 am