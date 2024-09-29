‘Egyptian snakes’ NYT Mini Crossword clue answer and hints

Are you familiar with various snake species on the planet? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Egyptian snakes,” tests your knowledge about a particular kind that is native to Egypt and is known for its connection to one of the popular Queens in the Ptolemaic dynasty.

If you are finding today’s NYT Mini Crossword challenging, then our hints and answers will help you to get a jumpstart on the puzzle and solve it.

‘Egyptian snakes’ NYT Sept. 29 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Finding the prey in the dunes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a short snake often found in desert regions.

Hint 2: The four-letter answer is a snake known for being small but deadly with venom that can cause rapid paralysis.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "A."

Hint 4: The solution has been featured in many mythological tales and is associated with royalty, such as Cleopatra, in Egypt.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to eight across in the Sept. 29 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ASPS.” According to Merriam-Webster, the asp is “a small venomous snake of Egypt usually held to be a cobra.” Asps were symbols of royalty and divine authority in ancient Egypt.

DID YOU KNOW? Legend has it that Cleopatra committed suicide by allowing an asp to bite her, though some historians question the accuracy of this story.

‘Egyptian snakes’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

I am not a big of snakes so today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue was a difficult one for me to get at the first go. As there are multiple species it’s definitely difficult to pin your search to only one snake in Egypt, but if you do know about theories on Cleopatra’s death then it might be easier to guess than others. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Sept. 29) answers

Across

1A Politician whose last name sounds like 1-Down (and not like a dance!) —WALZ

5A ___ Hawkins dance —SADIE

6A The person I used to be, self-descriptively —OLDME

7A Botches —FLUBS

Botches 8A Egyptian snakes—ASPS

Down

1D See 1-Across —WALLS

2D Make sense, so to speak —ADDUP

3D Arms or legs … or branches —LIMBS

4D Features of puzzles, blizzards and jazz —ZEES

Features of puzzles, blizzards and jazz 5D Spot to sleep when you’re in the doghouse—SOFA

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games feel like a comfortable sweater, why not try something new? Challenge yourself with the LA Times or Washington Post puzzles. If you want something different, then Strands and Spelling Bee are great alternatives.

