Drifting sheets of ice NYT Crossword clue

Solving the NYT Mini Crossword clue “Drifting Sheets of Ice” can be tricky if you’re not a fan of cold weather or haven’t read about global warming in the poles in a while. You might struggle to find the answer even after getting other clues right.

Recommended Videos

I hate to admit it, but I only got this one right because of the across clues that I solved, so in the end, it worked out for me. Solving other clues first is always a valid strategy you should also try, but if it doesn’t work for you, here are some hints to help you get closer to the answer.

Hints to solve Drifting sheets of ice Crossword clue

Start by finding some across answers if you’re struggling. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1 : You can commonly hear this term in news about global warming.

: You can commonly hear this term in news about global warming. Hint 2 : It starts with an “F.”

: It starts with an “F.” Hint 3 : It sounds similar to “float.”

: It sounds similar to “float.” Hint 4: Remember the clue is in plural form, so the answer is also in plural form.

Don’t continue reading if you want to avoid spoilers. I’ll reveal the right answer in the next section.

The answer to “Drifting Sheets of Ice” in today’s NYT Mini is “FLOES.” I’m sure I knew the word but couldn’t remember it. I didn’t have that feeling that we as word game fans sometimes have that I was on the wrong track or got another neighboring answer wrong. I just couldn’t remember it, unfortunately.

Full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword

Here’s the full list of answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword. These are the final answers, not hints. If you’re still struggling with another clue and want to solve it on your own, skip this section.

ACROSS

1A Not at work today – OFF

Not at work today – OFF 4A Sushi order – ROLL

Sushi order – ROLL 6A With 8-Across, what might have your family hanging by a thread? – GROUP

With 8-Across, what might have your family hanging by a thread? – GROUP 8A See 6-Across – TEXT

See 6-Across – TEXT 9A Maritime setting – SEA

DOWN

1D The “O” of NATO: Abbr. – ORG

The “O” of NATO: Abbr. – ORG 2D ___ Worth, Tex. – FORT

___ Worth, Tex. – FORT 3D Drifting sheets of ice – FLOES

Drifting sheets of ice – FLOES 5D Expensive and high-quality – LUXE

Expensive and high-quality – LUXE 7D School grp. for moms and dads – PTA

Best word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for other fun word games, try Mini Crosswords from the Washington Post, LA Times, and The Sun. For mobile games, check out Wordscapes and Words with Friends. These games are similar to crosswords and let you compete with friends. They are short and interesting alternatives. For a different experience, I recommend Spelling Bee and other New York Times games that offer unique twists on word puzzles.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy