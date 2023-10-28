Does Wordle repeat words?

Even after its initial boom in 2022, Wordle is still an extremely popular puzzle game that thousands of players try to solve every single day. However, even the most seasoned Wordle veterans might not know every single in and out of the game.

One of the more common questions that Wordle players ask is whether or not you will ever see a solution more than once. This is quite an important distinction, as you can rule out hundreds of words for a solution if you know words can’t repeat.

Can Wordle repeat words?

Wordle continues to be a global phenomenon. Image via New York Times

Luckily for any player who has worried that a solution might be a word they’ve seen in the past, Wordle solutions do not repeat. This has been confirmed by the New York Times, which owns Wordle.

The solutions in Wordle are fixed, meaning that the game already knows what words it will use before every day begins. It’s likely that every five-letter word in the English language has been programmed to be a solution at some point or could be added as a solution in the future.

As of the time of writing, there are over 2,000 words that we currently know will be solutions in the future. After that, there are over 10,000 additional five-letter words that would be accepted as solutions but are not currently in the source code for Wordle. It’s likely the developers of the game will add in words as time goes on, so no word has to be repeated. It’s also possible Wordle will expand and start using four or six-letter words as solutions, opening up an entirely new database.

Of course, if we’re looking into the deep future with the current structure of the game, there aren’t an infinite number of five-letter words. So, possibly several years down the line, Wordle might have to start repeating words if the same structure is in place (assuming the game is still active by that point).

For now, though, you don’t have to worry about seeing a repeated word as a solution, so try to remember any previous words to make your guessing a little more efficient.

