Crumb carrier NYT Crossword clue hints and answers for June 19 2024

The “crumb carrier” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword should be one of the easiest, but it’s not. The three-letter answer is simple, though most people, including myself, might not associate it with crumbs. Here are some hints to help you find the answer.

In this guide, you’ll find tips to help you see the clue from a different angle that might get you to the answer by yourself. If all you want is the answer straight away, continue scrolling and you’ll find it below.

Crumb carrier crossword clue hints and answer

Hint 1: It’s the name of an animal.

Hint 2: I know you thought the answer was a short word for "pidgeon," but it's not.

Hint 3: This tiny animal loves to carry anything with sugar on it.

Hint 4: It builds massive colonies underground to live in and store food.

If you don’t want further spoilers, stop scrolling right now. If you do, find the answer is below.

The “crumb carrier” crossword clue answer is ANT. They’re known for carrying food, including crumbs, that are several times their own weight, which is likely how this clue was created.

More about the NYT Mini Crossword

The NYT Mini Crossword is a daily puzzle that resets every day at 2am CT. It’s free for everyone on their website or mobile apps. Now that you’re probably close to solving today’s Mini, you might be looking for more challenges or want to play previous puzzles. If so, you can check the NYT puzzle archive to play older Minis, but you need to be an NYT subscriber to access it. You can also check the standard-sized crosswords if you subscribe.

Other word games like crosswords to try

You should try Strands if you really like crosswords. It’s more like a word search game, but challenging because you can connect letters in any direction to form words that fit the puzzle’s theme. Even though it’s still in beta, it’s already very popular among word puzzle fans.

Connections is a different type of puzzle where you group words under specific, secret themes. As you group them correctly, the themes are revealed and you solve the puzzle. It’s really challenging and great if you want a short but difficult puzzle.

