Centerpieces at wedding receptions NYT Crossword clue

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Centerpieces at wedding receptions,” shows how weddings are different depending on who’s getting married. I first thought “centerpieces” meant the little decorations and flowers on the guests’ tables, but it’s actually something else.

I personally never heard of this used as a centerpiece where I live. That’s why I struggled with this one and needed some hints to solve it. But I’m here to help you solve it too.

Hints to solve Centerpieces at wedding receptions crossword clue

Finding adjacent answers will help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1 : This thing isn’t always a centerpiece at weddings, but it’s usually present at weddings in most Western cultures.

: This thing isn’t always a centerpiece at weddings, but it’s usually present at weddings in most Western cultures. Hint 2 : They are usually white.

: They are usually white. Hint 3 : If they aren’t used as centerpieces, there’s usually just one of them at the wedding reception. It’s usually big and placed on the main table.

: If they aren’t used as centerpieces, there’s usually just one of them at the wedding reception. It’s usually big and placed on the main table. Hint 4: It’s something you can eat.

Stop scrolling right now if you don’t want to see the answer. The right solution for this clue is below.

The answer to “centerpieces at wedding receptions” is CAKES. I thought this was strange because I haven’t seen mini cakes used as centerpieces at weddings. At my own wedding, we had one big cake on the main table for everyone to see. Often, it’s just a decorative cake, and the real, edible cake is in the kitchen, where it’s cut and served to guests. So, even though I’m married and had a wedding party, I found this clue hard. I can see why some people, probably including you, struggled with it too if you never saw this before.

Now that you know some people use cakes and mini-cakes as centerpieces, you can probably finish the rest of today’s mini crossword. If you want another challenge, try the LA Times or Washington Post mini-crosswords. They’re just as challenging and different from the NYT version, giving you a new 5×5 grid to solve for free.

One wedding, multiple cakes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re an NYT subscriber, you can access their puzzle archive to play past mini-crosswords. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until 2am CT for the next mini-puzzle.

For other short word games, try Strands, Spelling Bee, and Connections on the NYT app and website. They’re fun and unique twists on common word games and can be solved quickly once you get the hang of them. You can also try larger crosswords on the NYT and other websites, though some might need a subscription.

