Cars ordered from one’s phone NYT Crossword clue

This NYT Mini Crossword clue isn't about phone calls.
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 06:56 am

The NYT Mini Crossword clue “cars ordered from one’s phone” can be tricky depending on your age. I first thought it was about calling to order a taxi, but it’s not. It’s something common to most people today.

You should be able to figure it out quickly if you don’t drive and think about how you ordered a car the last time you needed a ride back home. Here are a few hints to help you, though you will probably find a solution rather quickly with just a few hints.

Hints to solve Cars ordered from one’s phone Crossword clue

A partially filled NYT Mini Crossword board for June 24 with 'DRA' filling the start of 3D.
Some down answers are good starting points. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: We’re talking about smartphones, not old phones that could only make calls.
  • Hint 2: Today I learned The New York Times Mini allows brand names as answers.
  • Hint 3: While the clue says “cars,” it means ordering a ride, not something like renting a car.
  • Hint 4: It’s the most popular ride app in the U.S. and many other countries. Since the clue is in plural form, so is the answer.

Stop reading now if you don’t want the answer spoiled because I’m about to reveal it.

The answer to “cars ordered from one’s phone” is “UBERS.” While Uber is the app name, people often refer to cars and drivers as Ubers. Since the clue is in the plural form and says “cars you order,” the answer is Ubers, not Uber.

More word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for new word game challenges after finishing the Mini Crossword, I highly recommend trying Strands from the New York Times. It’s free and offers a new challenge daily, similar to a classic word search but with a theme. It’s short, and you can finish it in about five minutes with a built-in hint system to help if you get stuck. It’s just as quick and fun as the Minis, which makes it a great brain warm-up game.

If you want more short crosswords, check out other newspapers like the Washington Post, LA Times, and The Sun. They have their own original Minis. Or you can wait until 2 a.m. CT for the next New York Times Mini Crossword to be available globally. Don’t try to change your phone or computer clock to get the new puzzle sooner—it won’t work because the refresh is controlled by the New York Times server. If you want access to past New York Times Minis, you can pay to subscribe to the New York Times and access their puzzle archive.

Full list of answers to the NYT Mini Crossword of June 24, 2024

If you’re having trouble with other clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword, here are all the answers. Be careful because these aren’t hints—they’re the final answers. If you keep reading, you’ll see the full solution. Proceed with caution.

ACROSS

  • 1A What a fold-out couch can become – BED
  • 4A Cars ordered from one’s phone – UBERS
  • 6A Comedian Sherman of “Saturday Night Live” – SARAH
  • 7A Similar – ALIKE
  • 8A Harper ___, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” – LEE

DOWN

  • 1D Knick’s knack? – BBALL
  • 2D Spooky – EERIE
  • 3D Rapper in a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar – DRAKE
  • 4D Country with the most Olympic medals: Abbr. – USA
  • 5D “___ sells seashells …” – SHE
