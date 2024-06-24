Cars ordered from one’s phone NYT Crossword clue

The NYT Mini Crossword clue “cars ordered from one’s phone” can be tricky depending on your age. I first thought it was about calling to order a taxi, but it’s not. It’s something common to most people today.

You should be able to figure it out quickly if you don’t drive and think about how you ordered a car the last time you needed a ride back home. Here are a few hints to help you, though you will probably find a solution rather quickly with just a few hints.

Hints to solve Cars ordered from one’s phone Crossword clue

Some down answers are good starting points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: We’re talking about smartphones, not old phones that could only make calls.

We’re talking about smartphones, not old phones that could only make calls. Hint 2: Today I learned The New York Times Mini allows brand names as answers.

Today I learned The New York Times Mini allows brand names as answers. Hint 3: While the clue says “cars,” it means ordering a ride, not something like renting a car.

While the clue says “cars,” it means ordering a ride, not something like renting a car. Hint 4: It’s the most popular ride app in the U.S. and many other countries. Since the clue is in plural form, so is the answer.

Stop reading now if you don’t want the answer spoiled because I’m about to reveal it.

The answer to “cars ordered from one’s phone” is “UBERS.” While Uber is the app name, people often refer to cars and drivers as Ubers. Since the clue is in the plural form and says “cars you order,” the answer is Ubers, not Uber.

More word games to play after the NYT Mini Crossword

If you’re looking for new word game challenges after finishing the Mini Crossword, I highly recommend trying Strands from the New York Times. It’s free and offers a new challenge daily, similar to a classic word search but with a theme. It’s short, and you can finish it in about five minutes with a built-in hint system to help if you get stuck. It’s just as quick and fun as the Minis, which makes it a great brain warm-up game.

If you want more short crosswords, check out other newspapers like the Washington Post, LA Times, and The Sun. They have their own original Minis. Or you can wait until 2 a.m. CT for the next New York Times Mini Crossword to be available globally. Don’t try to change your phone or computer clock to get the new puzzle sooner—it won’t work because the refresh is controlled by the New York Times server. If you want access to past New York Times Minis, you can pay to subscribe to the New York Times and access their puzzle archive.

Full list of answers to the NYT Mini Crossword of June 24, 2024

If you’re having trouble with other clues from today’s NYT Mini Crossword, here are all the answers. Be careful because these aren’t hints—they’re the final answers. If you keep reading, you’ll see the full solution. Proceed with caution.

ACROSS

1A What a fold-out couch can become – BED

What a fold-out couch can become – BED 4A Cars ordered from one’s phone – UBERS

Cars ordered from one’s phone – UBERS 6A Comedian Sherman of “Saturday Night Live” – SARAH

Comedian Sherman of “Saturday Night Live” – SARAH 7A Similar – ALIKE

Similar – ALIKE 8A Harper ___, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” – LEE

DOWN

1D Knick’s knack? – BBALL

Knick’s knack? – BBALL 2D Spooky – EERIE

Spooky – EERIE 3D Rapper in a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar – DRAKE

Rapper in a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar – DRAKE 4D Country with the most Olympic medals: Abbr. – USA

Country with the most Olympic medals: Abbr. – USA 5D “___ sells seashells …” – SHE

