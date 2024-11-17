Forgot password
Picture showing the Candlelight ceremony clue cover in NYT Mini Crossword.
Image by Dot Esports
Word Games

‘Candlelight ceremony’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clues answer and hints

We’ve got the hints to solve the “Candlelight ceremony” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword.
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Nov 17, 2024 10:13 am

Have you ever witnessed a ceremony where people are mourning and fostering a sense of community during tough times? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Candlelight ceremony,” tests your knowledge of global movements that have shaped the course of history in the world.

If you can’t crack today’s NYT Mini Crossword, you can use our hints and answers to give you the edge you need and breeze through the puzzle.

‘Candlelight ceremony’ NYT Nov. 17 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Picture showing the Candlelight ceremony clue in NYT Mini Crossword.
It’s important to come together in tough times. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: The answer is often held to honor or remember someone or something.
  • Hint 2: The five-letter solution is a ceremony or event that often takes place at night, with people staying awake or keeping watch.
  • Hint 3: It starts with the letter “V.”
  • Hint 4: The solution is what happened after major world events like the Paris attacks, the End of Apartheid in South Africa, the Civil Rights Movement, and many more to show solidarity.

It’s time to reveal the answer.

The answer to one down in the Nov. 17 New York Times Mini Crossword is “VIGIL.” A vigil is a ceremony or gathering, often held at night, where people light candles as a form of remembrance, prayer, or reflection which matches the clue perfectly.

DID YOU KNOW?

The term vigil comes from the Latin word vigilia, which means wakefulness or watchfulness. In ancient times, it referred to staying awake at night, often for religious purposes, to honor the dead.

‘Candlelight ceremony’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

While solving today’s NYT Mini Crossword, the Candlelight ceremony clue definitely made me lean toward a vigil or a march as both of them involve candlelights, making it an easy solution for me to complete today’s puzzle. 

If you’re someone who isn’t familiar with the word vigil, it might make it harder for you to connect the dots and find the answer to finish the crossword. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Nov. 17) answers

Across

  • 1A Someone for whom a velvet rope may be lifted, in brief — VIP
  • 4A Workplace with pickaxes — MINE
  • 5A Puff piece? — CIGAR
  • 6A Lose a staring contest — BLINK
  • 7A Parts of Crocs that say “crocs” on them — SOLES

Down

  • 1D Candlelight ceremony — VIGIL
  • 2D Totally harebrained — INANE
  • 3D Company car and a free gym membership, for example — PERKS
  • 4D Venus de ___ (sculpture) — MILO
  • 5D “60 Minutes” network — CBS

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games challenge your patience, you can play the LA Times and Washington Post puzzles to sharpen your brain muscles. If you’re looking for something fun and easy to play, you can also try the Strands and Spelling Bee to increase your stock of words.

