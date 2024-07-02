Bring to mind NYT Crossword clue answer

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “bring to mind” would be easy if it wasn’t five letters long. I initially thought, probably like many of you, that the answer was “recall” or “remember,” but those don’t fit on the board.

Recommended Videos

The word you’re looking for is shorter and a bit less common in daily conversations, though it’s not too cryptic or old. Here are some tips to help you find the right answer and solve this crossword clue.

Hints to solve Bring to mind Crossword clue

You should always solve easier crossing answers first if you’re struggling with a clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: It’s a word similar to “recall” and “remember.”

It’s a word similar to “recall” and “remember.” Hint 2: The word is often used for remembering something that’s been in the back of your mind for a long time.

The word is often used for remembering something that’s been in the back of your mind for a long time. Hint 3: It starts with an “E.”

It starts with an “E.” Hint 4: Another one of its meanings is similar to “summon,” like summoning a spirit or a god.

You can find the final answer below, so stop scrolling if you don’t want to see it yet. Otherwise, proceed to the next section.

The answer to the “bring to mind” crossword clue is “EVOKE.” It’s a common word, but not one you use every day. RPG fans might think of “invoke,” which is similar but means summoning a spirit or god. In this case, “evoke” means to recall something or bring it to mind, and it’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

All answers to the July 2 NYT Mini Crossword

All the correct answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword are found below. Here, I list only the answers in their correct spots without any hints. Proceed with caution and see this section only if you want to double-check your answers so far; otherwise, skip to the next part of the text.

ACROSS

1A “Yes, ___!” (chorus from a group of line cooks) – CHEF

“Yes, ___!” (chorus from a group of line cooks) – CHEF 5A Lover of the club music scene – RAVER

Lover of the club music scene – RAVER 7A “Humble” home – ABODE

“Humble” home – ABODE 8A They can’t stand up by themselves because they’re “two-tired,” in an old groaner – BIKES

They can’t stand up by themselves because they’re “two-tired,” in an old groaner – BIKES 9A It is written – TEXT

DOWN

1D What the “spider” actually is in a spider roll – CRAB

What the “spider” actually is in a spider roll – CRAB 2D Nun’s outfit – HABIT

Nun’s outfit – HABIT 3D Bring to mind – EVOKE

Bring to mind – EVOKE 4D UPS competitor – FEDEX

UPS competitor – FEDEX 6D Take a breather – REST

How to play more Mini Crosswords

You can play a new Mini Crossword every day at 2 am CT on the New York Times website. This is when it refreshes daily. You can’t change the date on your phone to get the next puzzle earlier, so you have to wait until tomorrow. If you love mini crosswords and don’t want to wait, try the Washington Post or LA Times puzzles. They are similar but with different clues. You can also try other word games on your phone or other websites. I really like Strands, a word search game that’s different from crosswords but just as fun. You can find it on the New York Times app too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy