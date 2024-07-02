Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
An empty NYT Mini Crossword board, blurred, with 'The Mini Crossword' written at the top and 'Bring to mind.'
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Bring to mind NYT Crossword clue answer

Try and bring the right word to your mind to solve this crossword clue.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jul 2, 2024 06:54 am

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “bring to mind” would be easy if it wasn’t five letters long. I initially thought, probably like many of you, that the answer was “recall” or “remember,” but those don’t fit on the board.

Recommended Videos

The word you’re looking for is shorter and a bit less common in daily conversations, though it’s not too cryptic or old. Here are some tips to help you find the right answer and solve this crossword clue.

Hints to solve Bring to mind Crossword clue

The July 2 NYT Mini Crossword clue with the 2A answer highlighted.
You should always solve easier crossing answers first if you’re struggling with a clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: It’s a word similar to “recall” and “remember.”
  • Hint 2: The word is often used for remembering something that’s been in the back of your mind for a long time.
  • Hint 3: It starts with an “E.”
  • Hint 4: Another one of its meanings is similar to “summon,” like summoning a spirit or a god.

You can find the final answer below, so stop scrolling if you don’t want to see it yet. Otherwise, proceed to the next section.

The answer to the “bring to mind” crossword clue is “EVOKE.” It’s a common word, but not one you use every day. RPG fans might think of “invoke,” which is similar but means summoning a spirit or god. In this case, “evoke” means to recall something or bring it to mind, and it’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

All answers to the July 2 NYT Mini Crossword

All the correct answers to today’s NYT Mini Crossword are found below. Here, I list only the answers in their correct spots without any hints. Proceed with caution and see this section only if you want to double-check your answers so far; otherwise, skip to the next part of the text.

ACROSS

  • 1A “Yes, ___!” (chorus from a group of line cooks) – CHEF
  • 5A Lover of the club music scene – RAVER
  • 7A “Humble” home – ABODE
  • 8A They can’t stand up by themselves because they’re “two-tired,” in an old groaner – BIKES
  • 9A It is written – TEXT

DOWN

  • 1D What the “spider” actually is in a spider roll – CRAB
  • 2D Nun’s outfit – HABIT
  • 3D Bring to mind – EVOKE
  • 4D UPS competitor – FEDEX
  • 6D Take a breather – REST

How to play more Mini Crosswords

You can play a new Mini Crossword every day at 2 am CT on the New York Times website. This is when it refreshes daily. You can’t change the date on your phone to get the next puzzle earlier, so you have to wait until tomorrow. If you love mini crosswords and don’t want to wait, try the Washington Post or LA Times puzzles. They are similar but with different clues. You can also try other word games on your phone or other websites. I really like Strands, a word search game that’s different from crosswords but just as fun. You can find it on the New York Times app too.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo is senior guides writer and strategist at Dot Esports. He's been working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since 6 years old and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now writing strategy and quests guides for several mobile and PC titles.