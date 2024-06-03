Image with the text 'Strands' in bold at the bottom, an interconnected blue and yellow 'N' logo with white dots above, and the date 'June 3' at the top.
Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Better with age – Strands NYT hints and answers (June 3)

The June 3 Strands starts off quite easy, but it gets complicated as you find the most obvious solutions.
Image of Bhernardo Viana
Bhernardo Viana
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 07:12 am

At first, the “better with age” NYT Strands might seem to be about cheese, wine, or George Clooney. Since making the whole puzzle about actors would be old-fashioned, it’s actually about food that gets better instead of stale as days pass. Here are some tips.

Recommended Videos

Better with Age Strands Spangram tips and answer (June 3)

Today’s Strands hit me right in the face with an answer straight in the top row, from left to right. It’s a word you’ve probably heard of at least once. While finding it is a good start, figuring out the rest can be complicated, especially since the Spangram doesn’t seem to include “food.” If you’re stuck, I recommend looking for any word on the board to unlock a hint. Think about a process that most aged food and drinks undergo that makes them taste better.

Hint 1: Spangram direction

Hint 2: Meaning

June 3 Spangram

Better with age solution words hints and answers (June 3)

Below, you’ll find the meaning or description of each word that solves today’s Strands puzzle. Since you can already find the anagrams and board positions using the game’s hint system, my tips offer another tool if you need extra help or find the game’s hints too easy or obvious.

Word 1 hint

Word 2 hint

Word 3 hint

Word 4 hint

Word 5 hint

Word 6 hint

Here’s the full “better with age” Strands board, answered.

Image showing Strands with the theme 'Better with age.' Highlighted words 'FERMENTED' is the Spangram, in yellow.
Give them some time. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • FERMENTED (Spangram)
  • MISO
  • KIMCHI
  • KEFIR
  • YOGURT
  • KOMBUCHA
  • SAUERKRAUT

You can play a new Strands puzzle on June 4 at midnight your time. You can also check out Strands Unlimited for extra puzzles, though these are not the official ones from The New York Times.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Tiny building blocks – NYT Mini Crossword clue hints
Incomplete New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle grid with the title 'The Mini Crossword' at the top, highlighting the vertical column for clue 2D.
Incomplete New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle grid with the title 'The Mini Crossword' at the top, highlighting the vertical column for clue 2D.
Incomplete New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle grid with the title 'The Mini Crossword' at the top, highlighting the vertical column for clue 2D.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Tiny building blocks – NYT Mini Crossword clue hints
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: June 2 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: June 2 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Contexto 624 answer: June 3 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 624 answer: June 3 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Jun 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Tiny building blocks – NYT Mini Crossword clue hints
Incomplete New York Times Mini Crossword puzzle grid with the title 'The Mini Crossword' at the top, highlighting the vertical column for clue 2D.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Tiny building blocks – NYT Mini Crossword clue hints
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Today’s Connections Answer: June 2 hints
Connections game name and logo over a purple background
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Today’s Connections Answer: June 2 hints
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Contexto 624 answer: June 3 hints
Contexto written on top of green, yellow, and red squares on a beige background.
Category: Word Games
Word Games
Contexto 624 answer: June 3 hints
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Jun 2, 2024
Author
Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.