Better with age – Strands NYT hints and answers (June 3)

At first, the “better with age” NYT Strands might seem to be about cheese, wine, or George Clooney. Since making the whole puzzle about actors would be old-fashioned, it’s actually about food that gets better instead of stale as days pass. Here are some tips.

Better with Age Strands Spangram tips and answer (June 3)

Today’s Strands hit me right in the face with an answer straight in the top row, from left to right. It’s a word you’ve probably heard of at least once. While finding it is a good start, figuring out the rest can be complicated, especially since the Spangram doesn’t seem to include “food.” If you’re stuck, I recommend looking for any word on the board to unlock a hint. Think about a process that most aged food and drinks undergo that makes them taste better.

Hint 1: Spangram direction The “better with age” Spangram goes left to right. Hint 2: Meaning The characteristic of something that underwent a natural chemical process caused by microorganisms. June 3 Spangram The “better with age” Spangram is “FERMENTED,” spanning from the “F” in the left column to the “D” in the right column. This means every word on the board is a product that goes through fermentation to be made.

Better with age solution words hints and answers (June 3)

Below, you’ll find the meaning or description of each word that solves today’s Strands puzzle. Since you can already find the anagrams and board positions using the game’s hint system, my tips offer another tool if you need extra help or find the game’s hints too easy or obvious.

Word 1 hint Japanese fermented soybean paste. Word 2 hint Spicy Korean fermented cabbage. Word 3 hint Fermented milk drink made from grains. Word 4 hint Creamy dairy product. Word 5 hint Fermented tea drink, often fizzy Word 6 hint German fermented cabbage, usually sour.

Here’s the full “better with age” Strands board, answered.

Give them some time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

FERMENTED (Spangram)

MISO

KIMCHI

KEFIR

YOGURT

KOMBUCHA

SAUERKRAUT

You can play a new Strands puzzle on June 4 at midnight your time. You can also check out Strands Unlimited for extra puzzles, though these are not the official ones from The New York Times.

