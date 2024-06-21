Band of tissue connecting muscle and bone NYT Crossword clue

The answer to “band of tissue connecting muscle and bone” is the hardest one to find in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. At first, I thought it was “tendon” because I have tendonitis and it’s, unfortunately, always on my mind, but that answer is too long.

If you’re not familiar with human biology, you might try to solve every other word in the puzzle before finding the right answer to this clue. Don’t worry if that’s how you tried to find it, because it’s what I did. Here are some hints to help you if you’re stuck.

Hints to solve Band of tissue connecting muscle and bone Crossword clue

Finding across answers will help you a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is also a five-letter word for muscle strength.

Hint 2: It's actually associated with tendons, as I first guessed.

Hint 3: The word sounds like 'sin.'

: The word sounds like ‘sin.’ Hint 4: May also describe the toughness and resilience of the body.

Stop scrolling now if you don’t want to see the final answer yet. We reveal it right in the next paragraph.

The answer to “band of tissue connecting muscle and bone” is SINEW. I couldn’t remember it from biology lessons for some reason. It’s a word you might not hear often in this context unless you’ve had an issue with your tendons. Now you can complete some other across answers in the puzzle, thanks to how long and well-positioned this clue is in today’s puzzle.

Now, if you still need some answers for the rest of today’s mini, I’ve listed all of them below with the clues and the right answers. From here on, you won’t find hints but the actual answers for the rest of the grid if you want a spoiler or to double-check if you’re on the right track.

All answers for the NYT Mini Crossword of June 21, 2024

ACROSS

1A What drivers in New Jersey can’t legally get on their own

What drivers in New Jersey can’t legally get on their own 4A World revolution?

World revolution? 6A Shrek’s beloved

Shrek’s beloved 7A Cabin ___ (cooped-up restlessness)

Cabin ___ (cooped-up restlessness) 8A Hardly any

DOWN

1D “Good ___!” (Charlie Brown catchphrase)

“Good ___!” (Charlie Brown catchphrase) 2D Superior to

Superior to 3D Band of tissue connecting muscle and bone

Band of tissue connecting muscle and bone 4D A little bit “not quite right”

A little bit “not quite right” 5D Paving substance

Other challenging word games to play if you like Mini Crosswords

If you’re looking for other short word games, I highly recommend Strands. It’s the puzzle game I enjoy the most because it’s a fun twist on the word search genre. Instead of connecting letters in the same direction, you can form words by connecting them in any direction, creating some unique shapes. Many themes include puns, similar to some crossword clues, so if you enjoy humor in word games, you’ll probably like Strands.

If you prefer more traditional crosswords, you can play full-sized crosswords for free on most websites and newspapers. You can also find more mini crosswords in the LA Times, Washington Post, and even The Sun, which has a slightly larger mini at 7×7 instead of 5×5.

