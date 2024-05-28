The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "All atwitter" written in white.
All atwitter – NYT Strands hints, Spangram, and answer (May 28)

Today's Strands isn't about X (formerly Twitter).
May 28, 2024

I have to admit: at first, I thought the “all atwitter” theme in today’s NYT Strands was a hint toward social media platforms, but it isn’t. While this game has tongue-in-cheek themes, the May 28 one is straightforward and literally about birds. Here’s how to find the Spangram and solve it.

“All atwitter” NYT Strands hints and answer

You can definitely find today’s NYT Strands Spangram as your first correct guess, especially because it’s left-to-right and starts right in the center of the board. As usual, it’s made of two words that narrow down the theme and get you closer to solving the puzzle. Here are some extra hints to find the Spangram:

  1. Remember, the theme is about birds.
  2. Think of something all birds do that we always notice and usually enjoy.
  3. It’s a word you can use to describe bird sounds.

The “all atwitter” NYT Strands Spangram is “BIRDSONG.” It starts from the “B” in the left column and ends on the “G” in the right column. This means all the words you’ll find on the board describe the sounds that birds make, like “squawk” and “hoot”—though these are not part of the solution.

Full list of “All atwitter” answers in the May 28 NYT Strands:

  • BIRDSONG (Spangram)
  • TRILL
  • CHIRP
  • CLUCK
  • TWEET
  • WARBLE
  • WHISTLE
  • SCREECH

A new Stands puzzle will be available at midnight in your timezone.

