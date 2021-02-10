Wild Rift to get $200,000 competitive circuit in the Philippines in 2021

It will feature open qualifiers with no team getting a direct invite to the competition.

More than three months after the open beta launch of League of Legends: Wild Rift in the Philippines, the competitive MOBA title is beginning to venture into esports.

In the Philippines, Wild Rift’s competitive circuit in 2021 will feature a prize pool of 10 million Philippine pesos (about $208,000), according to a report by Sports Interactive Network Philippines.

The year has been split into two seasons: the summer and the fall. The competition is being organized by the Philippines-based esports organization Mineski, which holds the “exclusive license to conduct esports tournaments for Riot in the country,” according to the report.

No team will receive a direct invite to the competition. Instead, there will be open qualifiers split across four regions in the country with the top teams making it to the group stage. The regions are N. Luzon, S. Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, which are different islands in the country.

Mineski has adopted a unique prize pool distribution system for Wild Rift esports in the Philippines. The money will be split between the teams based on the points they earn in the group stages and the playoffs. Each season has a total of 5 million points up for grabs, meaning 5 million Philippine pesos (about $104,000) will be at stake.

“The point-based system is our way to hasten the growth of the professional scene in the country,” Mark Navarro, the general manager of Mineski, told Sports Interactive Network Philippines. “By the end of the year, we do want the Philippines to be known for its talent in Wild Rift.”

The top two teams will eventually compete for the title of champions at the regional Super Cup finals in the end of the season.

Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Wild Rift esports in the Philippines in 2021.

Summer Split

It will happen from April to June.

April: Open qualifiers

May: Group Stage

June: Playoffs and Super Cup

Fall Split

It will happen from July to September.

July: Open qualifiers

August: Group Stage

September: Playoffs and Super Cup

Before the official summer season kicks off, however, Riot and Mineski are holding the pre-season for the Wild Rift Icon Series in the country. It will be played on March 20 and 21. Top teams from the Philippines will receive a direct invite to the competition.

The Wild Rift Icon Series will also be held in other Southeast Asian countries, namely Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. These countries are also expected to get a competitive circuit similar to the one adopted in the Philippines.