Wild Rift players shouldn’t expect exclusive champions anytime soon, but they are coming

While it does seem they are on the cards at Riot, the wait could take a few years.

While Wild Rift still doesn’t have all of the League of Legends roster quite yet, devs are looking to the future and expect to eventually toy with the idea of an exclusive champion for the mobile title.

In an interview Polygon conducted with League studio head Andrei Van Roon about the future of League and its offshoot titles it was revealed that an exclusive Wild Rift champion could be on the card, but it’s still a while away.

“A few years down the road, once we’ve got everyone’s favorite champions over and so on, but then we’ll want to explore—what does a Wild Rift-unique champion look like?” said Van Roon to Polygon.

While the idea of an exclusive champion for the game has been mentioned before, this is the first time we’ve been given some kind of timeline for when it could become a reality.

Unfortunately for those who were eagerly awaiting an addition of this kind, it won’t be anytime soon.

Still, Wild Rift players have plenty to look forward to as the rest of the League roster slowly makes their way into the mobile title bringing the gap over the years before something new appears.

Since its launch, the roster of Wild Rift has drastically grown and now includes around 80 unique champions to try out taken from the classic PC MOBA title.

If you haven’t yet tried out Wild Rift it’s now available to download and play on both Android and iOS devices.