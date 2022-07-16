How to get the Wild Pass in League of Legends: Wild Rift

For players looking to get more out of their time playing League of Legends: Wild Rift, look no further than the seasonal battle pass known officially as the Wild Pass. The Wild Pass contains 75 levels of rewards, including skins, emotes, blue motes, and more. Players that own the Wild Pass can advance through these levels by completing various missions.

To get the most out of the Wild Pass, players must purchase it using Wild Cores. By doing this, you will be able to unlock premium rewards. For players who don’t purchase the pass, there are some free rewards, such as Blue Motes and Poro Coins.

The level 50 premium reward for the current season’s Wild Pass is the Hexplorer Jax.

Image via Riot Games

How to get the Wild Pass in Wild Rift?

Step one

Open League of Legends: Wild Rift on your device.

Click on the Wild Pass icon on the left of the screen as shown below.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Step two

In the new window that appears, you can view all levels of the Wild Pass and their rewards. You can also view the missions you need to complete to advance through the Wild Pass.

To unlock the premium rewards, click on the unlock option.

Check the duration of the Wild Pass: if it’s due to end soon, perhaps consider waiting until the next season starts.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Step three

You will have the option between two Wild Passes, the standard version for 590 Wild Cores or the Elite Wild Pass for 990 Wild Cores.

The Elite Wild Pass gives players some bonus missions to advance through the battle pass quicker. It also instantly unlocks five levels.

Image via Riot Games

If you don’t have Wild Cores, these can be purchased with real money. Click on the plus button in the top center of your screen to do this. There is no way to earn Wild Cores in-game by playing—you have to buy them.

Screengrab via Riot Games

In the new window, you’ll be able to purchase different amounts of Wild Cores. Besides unlocking the Wild Pass, you can also use these Wild Cores to acquire champions and skins from the shop. You can purchase 1000 Wild Cores for $10.