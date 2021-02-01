Here are the patch notes of Wild Rift’s 2.1 update

Riot Games has unveiled the complete patch notes for the 2.1 update coming soon to Wild Rift, which was announced yesterday alongside the roadmap of the next two months.

This patch will lay the groundwork for the introduction of champions like Xayah, Rakan, and Katarina, as well as the launch of the Lunar Beast event to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It will also add numerous balance changes, mainly to adjust some enchantments and buff some of the new Yordles, such as Corki and Tristana.

Here are all the patch notes for the 11.2 update.

Free-to-play champion weekly rotations

From Feb. 4 to 10: Aurelion Sol, Darius, Ezreal, Fizz, Jax, Jhin, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Sona, and Soraka

From Feb. 11 to 17: Amumu, Braum, Camille, Draven, Graves, Nami, Varus, Wukong, Zed, and Ziggs

Champions

Image via Riot Games

[New] Xayah

“Deadly and precise, Xayah is a vastayan revolutionary waging a personal war to save her people,” her description reads. “She uses her speed, guile, and razor-sharp feather blades to cut down anyone who stands in her way.”

Xayah is an AD carry who can defend herself pretty well thanks to her numerous crowd control possibilities. With her ultimate, she can become untargetable and escape. She also has a root using her feathers.

Image via Riot Games

[New] Rakan

“As mercurial as he is charming, Rakan is an infamous vastayan troublemaker and the greatest battle-dancer in Lhotlan tribal history,” his description reads.”

Rakan is a support champion with good CC and healing abilities. He’s quite strong, especially when he’s picked alongside Xayah due to a boost enabled by their combo. Together, they form a threatening duo in the bot lane.

Features

Image via Riot Games

[New] Replays

Players can now watch the replay of their last 50 games played. This doesn’t count for games played before the patch was introduced to the game.

Replays can be accessed from your Match History page or the end-of-game screen.

Watch the match back as it happened or follow any other player in the game.

Different playback speed settings are available, ranging from 0.5× to 8× speed.

Rewinding/timeskipping is not currently supported.

Replays cannot be used for Practice Mode games.

Replays will expire with each new patch.

Image via Riot Games

[New] Spectator Mode

To spectate a player in a matchmade game, you must be friends with them.

You must be on the same game version to spectate a player.

If you don’t want to make a… spectacle of yourself, turn off “Allow spectators” in the Settings menu.

When spectating, the map will always be oriented with Baron Lane at the top and Dragon Lane at the bottom.

[New] Ping display

The latency in game can be seen directly on the screen.

[New] Portrait lock

Ability to choose the order in which the enemies appear added by using Portrait Lock.

In-game chat

New channel options: All / Team / Off is now All / Team / Party. The new Party setting allows for premade party chat while hiding chat from other team members.

Summoner spell timers

An indicator around summoner spell buttons now shows exactly how long spell casts like Barrier and Ghost will be active.

[New] Smite indicator

Added a visual indicator to show reduced gold from minions if using the Smite summoner spell.

Hand of Baron

When champions with Hand of Baron buff leave minion vicinity, the buff linger duration is reduced from 10 to 5 seconds.

Rift Scuttler

Their spawn pattern was changed to be more similar to the PC version. At the start of the game, two Rift Scuttlers spawn, then one Scuttler on either side is randomly spawned thereafter.

New skins

Lunar Beast Alistar

Lunar Beast Annie

Lunar Beast Darius

Lunar Beast Fiora

Lunar Beast Jarvan IV

Lunar Beast Miss Fortune

Panda Teemo

Cosmic Dawn Rakan

Cosmic Dusk Xayah

Heartseeker Vayne

Sweetheart Rakan

Sweetheart Sona

Sweetheart Xayah

Events

Image via Riot Games

[New] Lunar Beast

All the information on the event has yet to be unveiled. It will celebrate the Lunar New Year with exclusive skins, including one for Katarina, and missions to complete to earn rewards.

Balance changes

Champions

Corki

1: Phosphorus Bomb AD ratio increased from 0.5 bonus AD to 0.7 bonus AD



3: Gatling Gun Armor and Magic Resist reduction increased from 4/6/8/10 to 8/12/16/20



Ultimate: Missile Barrage Base damage increased from 80/95/110 to 80/115/150 AD ratio increased from 0.25 at all ranks to 0.25/0.45/0.65 Big One base damage increased from 160/190/220 to 160/230/300 Big One AD ratio: from 0.5 at all ranks to 0.5/0.9/1.3



Jarvan IV

Base Stats AD per level increased from 3.6 to 4.55

P: Martial Cadence now deals 20 minimum damage

1: Dragon Strike Dragon Strike to Demacian Standard dash combo hitbox size from two to 2.5

Ultimate: Cataclysm Fixed dash speed from 0.4 seconds to 0.25 seconds



Jax

1: Leap Strike Range increased from 6 to 6.5 Cooldown from 9/8/7/6 seconds to 7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds Damage from 55/110/165/220 to 60/115/170/225



Kai’Sa

2: Void Seeker now correctly applies Caustic Wounds’ damage to the target hit

Kennen

Base Stats Base AD from reduced from 58 to 52 Movement speed reduced from 335 to 330

2: Electrical Surge Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 15/12/9/6s

3: Lightning Rush Base damage from 85/140/195/250 to 70/125/180/235 AP ratio reduced from 0.8 to 0.7

Ultimate: Slicing Maelstrom Base damage reduced from 35/70/105 to 30/60/90 AP ratio reduced from 0.2 to 0.15



Lee Sin

Ultimate: Dragon’s Rage Knockback range reduced from 7.5 to 6.75



Tristana

1: Rapid Fire Attack speed increased from 30/50/70/90 percent to 50/70/90/110 percent Duration increased from five seconds to seven seconds

2: Rocket Jump Base damage increased from 60/130/200/270 to 85/155/225/295

2: Explosive Charge Passive base damage increased from 40/70/100/130 to 55/85/115/145 Active base damage increased from 60/70/80/90 to 65/80/95/110 AD ratio increased from 50/70/90/110 percent Bonus AD to 55/90/125/160 percent Bonus AD



Twisted Fate

2: Pick a Card Blue Card mana restoration increased from 50/65/80/95 to 60/90/120/150 Blue Card AP ratio increased from 0.5 to 0.8 Red Card AP ratio increased from 0.5 to 0.65 Gold Card stun duration increases from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds



Yasuo

Ultimate: Last Breath Base damage increased from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500 Animation time reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.25 seconds Knock-up duration reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.25 seconds



Items

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Momentum [Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit. Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.



Dead Man’s Plate

Momentum [Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit. Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.



Redeeming Enchant

[New] Redemption heal effect is reduced by 50 percent if the target has been affected by another Redemption in the last 20 seconds

Locket Enchant

Locket shield effect is reduced by 50 percent if the target has been affected by another Locket in the last 20 seconds

Other changes

Increased the amount of Blue Motes in Weekly Activity Chests, and slightly increased Activity Points required to earn the third chest in a week. XP and Poro Coin rewards are unchanged: Chest 1: 120 Activity Points (from 150BM to 250BM) Chest 2: 240 Activity Points (from 175BM to 275BM) Chest 3: 465 Activity Points (was 400), from 200BM to 425BM



Added the ability to gift recalls, baubles and emotes.

Chests now prioritize granting unowned content first, and if all potential content is owned, Poro Coins can be granted instead. This fixes an issue where chests could not be used if all potential content was owned.

Champions earned from leveling up have been removed as potential drops from chests.

Adjusted the login flow to ensure that important login popup messaging, like server status, will not be skipped when using automatic login.

On iOS, increased the time before automatic logout when minimizing Wild Rift or locking screen.

Refreshed tutorials with more information about lane indicators.

Moved hardware/device permission requests from first login to the first time a feature is used. For instance, instead of requesting access to save media on first login, Wild Rift now asks for access for the first time saving media (like sharing on social media).

Bug fixes