Here are the patch notes of Wild Rift’s 2.1 update

Riot Games has unveiled the complete patch notes for the 2.1 update coming soon to Wild Rift, which was announced yesterday alongside the roadmap of the next two months.
This patch will lay the groundwork for the introduction of champions like Xayah, Rakan, and Katarina, as well as the launch of the Lunar Beast event to celebrate the Lunar New Year. It will also add numerous balance changes, mainly to adjust some enchantments and buff some of the new Yordles, such as Corki and Tristana.
Here are all the patch notes for the 11.2 update.
Free-to-play champion weekly rotations
- From Feb. 4 to 10: Aurelion Sol, Darius, Ezreal, Fizz, Jax, Jhin, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Sona, and Soraka
- From Feb. 11 to 17: Amumu, Braum, Camille, Draven, Graves, Nami, Varus, Wukong, Zed, and Ziggs
Champions
[New] Xayah
“Deadly and precise, Xayah is a vastayan revolutionary waging a personal war to save her people,” her description reads. “She uses her speed, guile, and razor-sharp feather blades to cut down anyone who stands in her way.”
Xayah is an AD carry who can defend herself pretty well thanks to her numerous crowd control possibilities. With her ultimate, she can become untargetable and escape. She also has a root using her feathers.
[New] Rakan
“As mercurial as he is charming, Rakan is an infamous vastayan troublemaker and the greatest battle-dancer in Lhotlan tribal history,” his description reads.”
Rakan is a support champion with good CC and healing abilities. He’s quite strong, especially when he’s picked alongside Xayah due to a boost enabled by their combo. Together, they form a threatening duo in the bot lane.
Features
[New] Replays
Players can now watch the replay of their last 50 games played. This doesn’t count for games played before the patch was introduced to the game.
- Replays can be accessed from your Match History page or the end-of-game screen.
- Watch the match back as it happened or follow any other player in the game.
- Different playback speed settings are available, ranging from 0.5× to 8× speed.
- Rewinding/timeskipping is not currently supported.
- Replays cannot be used for Practice Mode games.
- Replays will expire with each new patch.
[New] Spectator Mode
- To spectate a player in a matchmade game, you must be friends with them.
- You must be on the same game version to spectate a player.
- If you don’t want to make a… spectacle of yourself, turn off “Allow spectators” in the Settings menu.
- When spectating, the map will always be oriented with Baron Lane at the top and Dragon Lane at the bottom.
[New] Ping display
- The latency in game can be seen directly on the screen.
[New] Portrait lock
- Ability to choose the order in which the enemies appear added by using Portrait Lock.
In-game chat
- New channel options: All / Team / Off is now All / Team / Party. The new Party setting allows for premade party chat while hiding chat from other team members.
Summoner spell timers
- An indicator around summoner spell buttons now shows exactly how long spell casts like Barrier and Ghost will be active.
[New] Smite indicator
- Added a visual indicator to show reduced gold from minions if using the Smite summoner spell.
Hand of Baron
- When champions with Hand of Baron buff leave minion vicinity, the buff linger duration is reduced from 10 to 5 seconds.
Rift Scuttler
- Their spawn pattern was changed to be more similar to the PC version. At the start of the game, two Rift Scuttlers spawn, then one Scuttler on either side is randomly spawned thereafter.
New skins
- Lunar Beast Alistar
- Lunar Beast Annie
- Lunar Beast Darius
- Lunar Beast Fiora
- Lunar Beast Jarvan IV
- Lunar Beast Miss Fortune
- Panda Teemo
- Cosmic Dawn Rakan
- Cosmic Dusk Xayah
- Heartseeker Vayne
- Sweetheart Rakan
- Sweetheart Sona
- Sweetheart Xayah
Events
[New] Lunar Beast
All the information on the event has yet to be unveiled. It will celebrate the Lunar New Year with exclusive skins, including one for Katarina, and missions to complete to earn rewards.
Balance changes
Champions
Corki
- 1: Phosphorus Bomb
- AD ratio increased from 0.5 bonus AD to 0.7 bonus AD
- 3: Gatling Gun
- Armor and Magic Resist reduction increased from 4/6/8/10 to 8/12/16/20
- Ultimate: Missile Barrage
- Base damage increased from 80/95/110 to 80/115/150
- AD ratio increased from 0.25 at all ranks to 0.25/0.45/0.65
- Big One base damage increased from 160/190/220 to 160/230/300
- Big One AD ratio: from 0.5 at all ranks to 0.5/0.9/1.3
Jarvan IV
- Base Stats
- AD per level increased from 3.6 to 4.55
- P: Martial Cadence now deals 20 minimum damage
- 1: Dragon Strike
- Dragon Strike to Demacian Standard dash combo hitbox size from two to 2.5
- Ultimate: Cataclysm
- Fixed dash speed from 0.4 seconds to 0.25 seconds
Jax
- 1: Leap Strike
- Range increased from 6 to 6.5
- Cooldown from 9/8/7/6 seconds to 7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
- Damage from 55/110/165/220 to 60/115/170/225
Kai’Sa
- 2: Void Seeker now correctly applies Caustic Wounds’ damage to the target hit
Kennen
- Base Stats
- Base AD from reduced from 58 to 52
- Movement speed reduced from 335 to 330
- 2: Electrical Surge
- Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6s to 15/12/9/6s
- 3: Lightning Rush
- Base damage from 85/140/195/250 to 70/125/180/235
- AP ratio reduced from 0.8 to 0.7
- Ultimate: Slicing Maelstrom
- Base damage reduced from 35/70/105 to 30/60/90
- AP ratio reduced from 0.2 to 0.15
Lee Sin
- Ultimate: Dragon’s Rage
- Knockback range reduced from 7.5 to 6.75
Tristana
- 1: Rapid Fire
- Attack speed increased from 30/50/70/90 percent to 50/70/90/110 percent
- Duration increased from five seconds to seven seconds
- 2: Rocket Jump
- Base damage increased from 60/130/200/270 to 85/155/225/295
- 2: Explosive Charge
- Passive base damage increased from 40/70/100/130 to 55/85/115/145
- Active base damage increased from 60/70/80/90 to 65/80/95/110
- AD ratio increased from 50/70/90/110 percent Bonus AD to 55/90/125/160 percent Bonus AD
Twisted Fate
- 2: Pick a Card
- Blue Card mana restoration increased from 50/65/80/95 to 60/90/120/150
- Blue Card AP ratio increased from 0.5 to 0.8
- Red Card AP ratio increased from 0.5 to 0.65
- Gold Card stun duration increases from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds to 1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds
Yasuo
- Ultimate: Last Breath
- Base damage increased from 200/300/400 to 200/350/500
- Animation time reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.25 seconds
- Knock-up duration reduced from 1.5 seconds to 1.25 seconds
Items
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Momentum
- [Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit.
- Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.
Dead Man’s Plate
- Momentum
- [Removed] Attacks convert Momentum into bonus magic damage on-hit.
- Attacks will still remove all Momentum stacks.
Redeeming Enchant
- [New] Redemption heal effect is reduced by 50 percent if the target has been affected by another Redemption in the last 20 seconds
Locket Enchant
- Locket shield effect is reduced by 50 percent if the target has been affected by another Locket in the last 20 seconds
Other changes
- Increased the amount of Blue Motes in Weekly Activity Chests, and slightly increased Activity Points required to earn the third chest in a week. XP and Poro Coin rewards are unchanged:
- Chest 1: 120 Activity Points (from 150BM to 250BM)
- Chest 2: 240 Activity Points (from 175BM to 275BM)
- Chest 3: 465 Activity Points (was 400), from 200BM to 425BM
- Added the ability to gift recalls, baubles and emotes.
- Chests now prioritize granting unowned content first, and if all potential content is owned, Poro Coins can be granted instead. This fixes an issue where chests could not be used if all potential content was owned.
- Champions earned from leveling up have been removed as potential drops from chests.
- Adjusted the login flow to ensure that important login popup messaging, like server status, will not be skipped when using automatic login.
- On iOS, increased the time before automatic logout when minimizing Wild Rift or locking screen.
- Refreshed tutorials with more information about lane indicators.
- Moved hardware/device permission requests from first login to the first time a feature is used. For instance, instead of requesting access to save media on first login, Wild Rift now asks for access for the first time saving media (like sharing on social media).
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where reaching account level 10 would remove the Suggested Activities menu.