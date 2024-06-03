Where to find Little Duck in Warframe

Little Duck is a secretive character in Warframe who appears from time to time during various story missions and events. She has a critical function, acting as an agent for Solaris United, but she also has a deeper connection to a group known as Vox Solaris.

Recommended Videos

You need to find Little Duck to access some important content in the game, so we’ll show you where she is and how to talk to her. With some time and effort, she can be a very rewarding NPC to know in Warframe.

Little Duck location in Warframe

Some secrets hide even more secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Little Duck is located in a secret back room at the very far left of Fortuna, on Venus. It is almost directly behind Eudico, who is near the main elevator that brings you to Orb Vallis. You need to get to Fortuna and play through Eudico’s questline before you can access the secret back room.

Once inside, you can find Little Duck in the back, leaning against some lockers. She ignores you unless you switch to Operator form, when you can see her menu. You can trade Toroids with her to gain Vox Solaris standing, buy items from her such as Operator and Amp mods, create and gild Amps with her, much like Onkko of the Quills, as well as purchase some exclusive items from her during Operation Scarlet Spear.

Location during the Profit-Taker Heist

Little Duck is also a very important aspect of the Profit-Taker Orb heist and switches locations outside of the secret room during the second mission stage of the heist. Talk to Little Duck to start the mission to kill the Corpus Directors and steal their passkey. During this time, Little Duck is outside the elevator on Orb Vallis itself.

Leveling up the Vox Solaris Syndicate

To level the Vox Solaris Syndicate and get access to all the wares that Little Duck has to sell, you need to go through the following stages and make the relevant sacrifices.

Rank Sacrifice Standing to next Rank Neutral None 5000 Operative 1 Calda Toroid

1 Vega Toroid

1 Sola Toroid 22000 Agent 1 Gyromag Systems

1 Vega Toroid 44000 Hand 1 Atmos Systems

1 Calda Toroid 70000 Instrument 1 Repeller Systems

1 Sola Toroid 99000 Shadow 1 Crisma Toroid 132000

To increase Syndicate standing, you can bring Torid’s to Little Duck. Toroids can be farmed at the following locations:

Vega Toroid – Can be farmed from enemy spawns at the Spaceport.

Calda Toroid – Can be farmed from enemy spawns at the Enrichment Labs.

Sola Toroid – Can be farmed from enemy spawns at the Temple of Profit.

Crisma Toroid – Drops from the Profit-Taker Orb in the final Heist fight.

Lazulite Toroid – Drops from the Exploiter Orb.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more